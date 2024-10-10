Money Report

Cramer's Lightning Round: Robinhood is a buy

By Julie Coleman,CNBC

Cramer’s Lightning Round: ‘Pass’ on General Motors
CNBC
  • It's that time again! "Mad Money" host Jim Cramer rings the lightning round bell, which means he's giving his answers to callers' stock questions at rapid speed.

Old Dominion Freight Line: "I think Old Dominion is going to have a good year...But I do prefer the stock of Union Pacific."

Micron: "Micron had an amazing quarter...I still think it's a buy."

American Tower: "...I don't want you to touch American Tower."

Howmet Aerospace: "Howmet is one of the greatest stocks of our time...It's going higher."

Modine Manufacturing: "It's just one of these great metal-bending companies...I would buy the stock."

ADMA Biologics: "This is a very speculative stock."

Robinhood: "Buy the stock."

CVS: "I think there's real value here."

