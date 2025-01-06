Money Report

Cramer's Lightning Round: Seagate Technology is ‘a value trap'

  • It's that time again! "Mad Money" host Jim Cramer rings the lightning round bell, which means he's giving his answers to callers' stock questions at rapid speed.

Lincoln Electric: "This is a company that is so down from where it was...I think you can buy it...That is a great manufacturer."

Caesars Entertainment: "I'm not that high on the gambling stocks right now...There's too many of them, we need a consolidation."

CRISPR Therapeutics: "I want to own CRISPR because I keep seeing their name come up in all the science papers that I read...But, boy, this stock's been a tough own. Let's put some away, and then if it goes lower, we'll buy more.

Seagate Technology: "This is stock, I have to tell you, it has never ever done well in the time that I've watched it, and it's always been cheap. I'm calling it a value trap."

