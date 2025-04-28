Money Report

Cramer's Lightning Round: Take-Two Interactive ‘is going much higher'

By Julie Coleman, CNBC

Cramer’s Lightning Round: ‘I don’t like AT&T’
Gene Blevins | Reuters
  • It's that time again! "Mad Money" host Jim Cramer rings the lightning round bell, which means he's giving his answers to callers' stock questions at rapid speed.

Lululemon: "I think if you want to put a small position on LULU you can do it now."

Take-Two Interactive: "Take-Two is going up and has been going up endlessly because Grand Theft Auto new edition comes out this year...Why are we constantly focused on Mag Seven when you have a Take-Two Interactive that I think is going much higher [buy, buy, buy!]."

Rubrik: "[buy, buy, buy!]"

Micron: "Micron's just ok. The last couple quarters not great...I don't know a catalyst to get it to go higher."

FirstEnergy: "It's not great energy company. But, you know what, it sells at a little bit cheaper than the others, and I think it's a buy."

