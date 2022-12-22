Cramer's Lightning Round: Teladoc Health Is Not a Good Situation

- It's that time again! "Mad Money" host Jim Cramer rings the lightning round bell, which means he's giving his answers to callers' stock questions at rapid speed.
PagSeguro Digital Ltd: "We have to remember it's from Brazil, so therefore it's politically unstable. I hate to just be so broad-sweeping as that. ... These are political issues."
ZIM Integrated Shipping Services Ltd: "These dividends are variable and can go down, and I don't want you to touch it."
Teladoc Health Inc: "I've used the product, I like it very much, but it is not a good situation."
GlobalFoundries Inc: "We heard Micron today that the industry is a little softer. ... Right now, the complex is for sale, and I never buck when an entire sector is for sale."
ProPetro Holding Corp: "We like the oils that pay big yields because they have variable dividends, and I'm going to suggest that you buy Pioneer."
Kirby Corp: "It's a great idea, but you can buy that stock more cheaply if you just wait."
Disclaimer: Cramer's Charitable Trust owns shares of Pioneer Natural Resources.
