Cramer's Lightning Round: Teladoc Health Is Not a Good Situation

It's that time again! "Mad Money" host Jim Cramer rings the lightning round bell, which means he's giving his answers to callers' stock questions at rapid speed.

PagSeguro Digital Ltd: "We have to remember it's from Brazil, so therefore it's politically unstable. I hate to just be so broad-sweeping as that. ... These are political issues."

ZIM Integrated Shipping Services Ltd: "These dividends are variable and can go down, and I don't want you to touch it."

Teladoc Health Inc: "I've used the product, I like it very much, but it is not a good situation."

GlobalFoundries Inc: "We heard Micron today that the industry is a little softer. ... Right now, the complex is for sale, and I never buck when an entire sector is for sale."

ProPetro Holding Corp: "We like the oils that pay big yields because they have variable dividends, and I'm going to suggest that you buy Pioneer."

Kirby Corp: "It's a great idea, but you can buy that stock more cheaply if you just wait."

Disclaimer: Cramer's Charitable Trust owns shares of Pioneer Natural Resources.

