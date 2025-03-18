Cramer's Lightning Round: Uber is a buy

It's that time again! "Mad Money" host Jim Cramer rings the lightning round bell, which means he's giving his answers to callers' stock questions at rapid speed.

Uber: "Uber's a buy. You want to buy Uber right here."

TJX: "I think it's terrific."

Steel Dynamics: "I think you should buy, buy, buy Steel Dynamics."

Disclaimer The CNBC Investing Club Charitable Trust holds shares of TJX.

