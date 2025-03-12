Cramer's Lightning Round: Waste Management is ‘fantastic'

It's that time again! "Mad Money" host Jim Cramer rings the lightning round bell, which means he's giving his answers to callers' stock questions at rapid speed.

Arthur J. Gallagher: "That is just a solid company...Sometimes stocks are just kind of just quietly going up, and that's one of them."

Nu Holdings: "I'm not going to repeat my, my bullishness on it. Would be a mistake."

Waste Management: "That company is fantastic."

Fubotv: "...I'm going to have to say 'ix-nay.'"

AllianceBernstein: "It's just a great company. All systems go there."

Occidental Petroleum: "It's got a lot of debt, and it's just not that great...Get a better oil."

Western Digital: "I got to do some work on this thing."

Applied Materials: "...I've got to tell you, capital equipment is so tied up with China that I can't just get behind it anymore, even though I love these companies."

