Cramer's Lightning Round: WW Is Not a Buy

It's that time again! "Mad Money" host Jim Cramer rings the lightning round bell, which means he's giving his answers to callers' stock questions at rapid speed.

23andMe Holding Co: "It's losing money. To me, buy it and put it away."

WW International Inc: "There's just nothing that I find that's growth or of interest to me."

Nikola Corp: "They're going to lose money as far as the eye can see."

Joby Aviation Inc: "Way too speculative. I don't want you in there. ... It's had its day already."

