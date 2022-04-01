Money Report

Cramer's Lightning Round: WW Is Not a Buy

By Krystal Hur, CNBC

  • It's that time again! "Mad Money" host Jim Cramer rings the lightning round bell, which means he's giving his answers to callers' stock questions at rapid speed.

23andMe Holding Co: "It's losing money. To me, buy it and put it away."

WW International Inc: "There's just nothing that I find that's growth or of interest to me."

Nikola Corp: "They're going to lose money as far as the eye can see."

Joby Aviation Inc: "Way too speculative. I don't want you in there. ... It's had its day already."

