Cramer's week ahead: Earnings from Adobe, Dollar Tree and Dollar General

CNBC's Jim Cramer on Friday guided investors through next week's most important happenings on Wall Street, highlighting Adobe's earnings report, as well as ones from Dollar General and Dollar Tree.

He also said it's important to keep an eye on new data scheduled to be released next week that helps measure inflation.

"You need to keep an eye on the consumer and producer price index numbers next week," he said. "But don't forget to follow individual companies, because it seems like earnings season just never ends these days."

On Monday, Cramer will be waiting for earnings results from Oracle, but warned that the company has previously had two disappointing quarters in a row. Vail Resorts also reports Monday, and Cramer was put off by a "rare pre-earnings downgrade" he said is worrisome.

Tuesday brings the consumer price index, as well as a report from sneaker company On Holding, which Cramer has supported for a long time. However, a recent downgrade ahead of the quarter has given him pause, saying even though business has been hot, "it's fashion and fashion can get non-hot very quickly." Kohl's also reports Tuesday, and Cramer expressed confidence in CEO Tom Kingsbury, who he said "worked miracles" when at the helm of Burlington Stores. Cramer said the stock might be worth speculating on, noting its partnership with popular cosmetics retailer Sephora.

Dollar Tree reports on Wednesday, and Cramer said Wall Street has long favored dollar stores, adding that the company has a "good a handle on the psyche of the American consumer." Williams-Sonoma and Lennar also report on Wednesday, and Cramer said he thinks the homebuilder will have a great quarter.

The producer price index will be released Thursday, as well as earnings from Dollar General. Like Dollar Tree, he thinks the company will do well, and it will "tell a story of price cutting that the analysts will lap up." Also reporting on Thursday are Dick's Sporting Goods, Ulta Beauty, and Adobe, with Cramer calling the latter the most important quarter of the week. The software company has had a rough patch recently, but Cramer told investors to pay attention to the conference call, as Adobe's suite of products is "unassailable" and there could be a buying opportunity.

On Friday, Cramer said he expects contract manufacturer Jabil to report a successful quarter. But by the end of the week, Wall Street will be buzzing about Nvidia's conference, which is set to take place from March 18 to 21.

