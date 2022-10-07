Money Report

In partnership with CNBC
Business

Cramer's Week Ahead: ‘I Am Urging You Not to Be a Hero' While the Fed Battles Inflation

By Krystal Hur,CNBC

Bryan Bedder | CNBC
  • CNBC's Jim Cramer on Friday warned investors against adding to their portfolios until the stock market and economy become less volatile.
  • "This economy is a runaway train; it's smashed through the Fed's blockades today, so now they may just blow up the tracks to derail the whole darn thing," he said.

CNBC's Jim Cramer on Friday warned investors against adding to their portfolios until the stock market and economy become less volatile.

"This economy is a runaway train; it's smashed through the Fed's blockades today, so now they may just blow up the tracks to derail the whole darn thing. When they detonate, it'll be safe to buy. Until then, I am urging you not to be a hero," he said.

Cramer warned that he expects central bank officials to stick to their hawkish stance on inflation, adding that the producer price index and consumer price index due next week could shed more light on the state of inflation and the Fed's next moves.

Stay informed about local news and weather. Get the NBC Connecticut app for iOS or Android and pick your alerts.

Stocks tumbled on Friday after the September jobs report signaled that the job market is strengthening despite the central bank's aggressive interest rate increases.

"There's always the possibility that this is the last red-hot employment number, in which case the Fed's tightening into an abyss and the damage could be catastrophic," he said.

Cramer also previewed next week's slate of earnings. All earnings and revenue estimates are courtesy of FactSet.

Wednesday: PepsiCo

  • Q3 2022 earnings release at 6 a.m. ET; conference call at 8:15 a.m. ET
  • Projected EPS: $1.84
  • Projected revenue: $20.81 billion

Cramer said he's hoping the company will report that its raw costs are coming down.

Money Report

Business 44 mins ago

UK's Royal Mail Reveals Plans to Cut Up to 6,000 Jobs by Next Summer

Business 1 hour ago

European Markets Rise on UK Fiscal U-Turn Hopes; Stoxx 600 Up 1.5%

Thursday: Delta Airlines, Walgreens Boots Alliance, Domino's Pizza, BlackRock

Delta Air Lines

  • Q3 2022 earnings release at 6:30 a.m. ET; conference call at 10 a.m. ET
  • Projected EPS: $1.55
  • Projected revenue: $12.90 billion

The company is likely concerned about rising oil prices, Cramer predicted.

Walgreens Boots Alliance

  • Q4 2022 earnings release at 7 a.m. ET; conference call at 8:30 a.m. ET
  • Projected EPS: 77 cents
  • Projected revenue: $32.09 billion

Domino's Pizza

  • Q3 2022 earnings release at 7:30 a.m. ET; conference call at 10 a.m. ET
  • Projected EPS: $2.98
  • Projected revenue: $1.07 billion

He said that he believes both Walgreens and Domino's are dealing with worker shortages.

BlackRock

  • Q3 2022 earnings release at 6:15 a.m. ET; conference call at 8:30 a.m ET
  • Projected EPS: $7.64
  • Projected revenue: $4.3 billion

Cramer said he's betting the company will report great results and that he'd be a buyer of the stock.

Friday: JPMorgan Chase, Wells Fargo, Morgan Stanley, UnitedHealth Group

JPMorgan Chase 

  • Q3 2022 earnings release at 7 a.m. ET; conference call at 8:30 a.m. ET
  • Projected EPS: $2.92
  • Projected revenue: $32.13 billion

Wells Fargo 

  • Q3 2022 earnings release at 7 a.m. ET; conference call at 10 a.m. ET
  • Projected EPS: $1.10
  • Projected revenue: $18.76 billion

Morgan Stanley 

  • Q3 2022 earnings release at 7:30 a.m. ET; conference call at 9:30 a.m. ET
  • Projected EPS: $1.52
  • Projected revenue: $13.24 billion

"With employment still red-hot, it's entirely possible the banks can make a killing here without much risk of bad loans," Cramer said.

UnitedHealth Group

  • Q3 2022 earnings release at 5:55 a.m. ET; conference call at 8:45 a.m. ET
  • Projected EPS: $5.43
  • Projected revenue: $80.52 billion

While he has faith the quarter will be solid, he expects the stock to decline if the company's results are short of being perfect.

Disclaimer: Cramer's Charitable Trust owns shares of Morgan Stanley and Wells Fargo.

Click here to download Jim Cramer's Guide to Investing at no cost to help you build long-term wealth and invest smarter.

Sign up now for the CNBC Investing Club to follow Jim Cramer's every move in the market.

Disclaimer

Questions for Cramer?
Call Cramer: 1-800-743-CNBC

Want to take a deep dive into Cramer's world? Hit him up!
Mad Money Twitter - Jim Cramer Twitter - Facebook - Instagram

Questions, comments, suggestions for the "Mad Money" website? madcap@cnbc.com

Also on CNBC

Subscribe to the CNBC YouTube ChannelSubscribe to the CNBC YouTube Channel
Copyright CNBCs - CNBC

This article tagged under:

Business
Top Video Submit Photos and Videos Local U.S. & World Weather First Alert Weather Blog School Closings Sign Up For School Closing Text Alerts LX News Investigations NBC CT Responds Submit a Consumer Complaint Entertainment CT Live Kids Connection Sports Dog House Community Traffic Connect To Healthier
Submit a Consumer Complaint Submit Photos and Video Contests Our Apps Newsletters Cozi TV
Contact Us