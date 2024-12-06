Cramer's week ahead: Inflation data and earnings from Oracle, Broadcom and GameStop

CNBC's Jim Cramer walked investors through next week's Wall Street action, highlighting earnings from Oracle, Broadcom and GameStop, as well as new inflation data.

He also mentioned earnings from C3.ai, AutoZone, Adobe and Toll Brothers.

CNBC's Jim Cramer on Friday walked investors through next week's Wall Street action, highlighting earnings from Oracle, Broadcom and GameStop, as well as new inflation data.

"Look, I'm trying to get my arms around a market that takes up all sorts of crypto, lots of unprofitable companies — never too great a sign for those who want the Fed to cut repeatedly," he said. "I want you to keep that in mind so you won't be surprised if we get some overheated inflation numbers next week and the market gives up some of these extraordinary gains."

On Monday, Oracle and MongoDB are set to report, and both names are in some of the hottest market sectors. Oracle builds data centers, and Cramer said he thinks the company will put out solid earnings because there's "practically endless demand" for the products. He said there's revived fervor for enterprise software outfits like MongoDB.

Get top local stories in Connecticut delivered to you every morning. >Sign up for NBC Connecticut's News Headlines newsletter.

Toll Brothers and C3.ai are also expected to report Monday. While the home builder's stock has performed since bond yields started to come down, Cramer wondered if Toll Brothers can deliver, or if higher lumber prices will affect margins. He said he's hesitant to endorse a stock like C3.ai, which has seen shares roar even though the company is not yet profitable. However, he pointed out that in this market, it's not advisable to bet against "any company with AI in its name."

Tuesday brings earnings from AutoZone, Ollie's Bargain Outlet and GameStop. Investors' worries about high tariffs could impact AutoZone, Cramer said, as the company imports goods from China. Although Ollie's Bargain Outlet recently faced a downgrade, Cramer said he's still optimistic about the off-price retailer. He also called GameStop a "cult stock," noting the company has avid fans on Wall Street and that many investors currently like speculative stocks.

On Wednesday, the Labor Department will release the consumer price index, and Cramer said not to be surprised if the numbers come in hot. Macy's is set to release its full earnings report that day. The company initially delayed results after disclosing it was investigating an employee who hid up to $154 million in delivery expenses. Adobe will also report on Wednesday, and Cramer said it could have a "real run" thanks to its enterprise software exposure.

Broadcom reports on Thursday, and Cramer noted that the stock tends to run up before the quarter and then sell off after the report. The Labor Department will also release the producer price index, and Wall Street is hoping for cool data, he said.

Click here to download Jim Cramer's Guide to Investing at no cost to help you build long-term wealth and invest smarter.

Sign up now for the CNBC Investing Club to follow Jim Cramer's every move in the market.

Disclaimer The CNBC Investing Club Charitable Trust holds shares of Oracle and Broadcom.

Questions for Cramer?

Call Cramer: 1-800-743-CNBC

Want to take a deep dive into Cramer's world? Hit him up!

Mad Money Twitter - Jim Cramer Twitter - Facebook - Instagram

Questions, comments, suggestions for the "Mad Money" website? madcap@cnbc.com