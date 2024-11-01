Cramer's week ahead: The election, Fed decision and earnings from Super Micro, Arm, Qualcomm and CVS

CNBC's Jim Cramer highlighted the Federal Reserve's next meeting and earnings from Berkshire Hathaway and Super Micro Computer.

He said Wall Street will hone in on the outcome of the highly contentious presidential election.

Next week also features earnings from CVS, Ferrari, Arm Holdings, Qualcomm, Palantir and DraftKings.

CNBC's Jim Cramer on Friday walked investors through next week's market action, highlighting the Federal Reserve's next meeting and earnings from Super Micro Computer. Despite the slew of earnings next week, Cramer said the presidential election will steal Wall Street's attention.

"Even with all these earnings reports coming next week, at the end of the day, the market's still going to be hostage to the election, and perhaps more important, to the Fed meeting," he said.

On Monday, investors will be reviewing earnings from Berkshire Hathaway — which will come out on Saturday — and Cramer said he's confident Warren Buffett's conglomerate will report a successful quarter. He added that he's interested to know what Buffett will have to say about the election, but suggested the iconic CEO will just say his company is set to make money regardless. Constellation Energy and Palantir, which have become cult favorites on Wall Street, according to Cramer, also report Monday.

Tuesday marks election day, and the polls remain deadlocked between Vice President Kamala Harris and former President Donald Trump. Builders FirstSource, Ferrari and Super Micro Computer will post earnings that day, and Cramer said the building material manufacturer will assert that interest rates need to come down. And although many luxury goods companies are under pressure due to poor sales in China, Ferrari is seeing success in America, he said, adding that the designer car maker is likely to post a solid quarter. Cramer called Super Micro Computer's report "the most intriguing story" next week as shares declined recently when the tech company's auditor, Ernest & Young, resigned.

Wednesday brings earnings from CVS, and Cramer said he's rooting for the company's new CEO, David Joyner, but acknowledged that he's "got some real heavy lifting to do." Arm Holdings will also report that day, and Cramer said the semiconductor's products have a wide reach, with the quarter likely to be positive. He added that he'll be waiting to hear what Arm has to say about its lawsuit with Qualcomm, which is also scheduled to report that day.

The Fed will issue its decision on interest rates Thursday, and Cramer said the central bank needs to make a cut. He also suggested the meeting is arguably more important for the market than the election. The Fed issued a hefty 50 basis point cut in September, marking the first time it brought rates down since the beginning of the pandemic.

Also on Thursday are earnings reports from Arista Networks, DraftKings, Cloudflare, Pinterest and Affirm. Cramer said he's positive on Arista Networks, as it helps the enterprise with data centers, adding that the stock is a buy. Cramer said he's also optimistic about results from the latter four companies, as well as earnings from Fluor, an engineering and construction company that will report Friday.

