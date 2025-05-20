Money Report

In partnership with CNBC
news

D-Wave Quantum shares soar 20% as company releases latest computing system

By Samantha Subin, CNBC

[CNBC] D-Wave Quantum shares soar 20% as company releases latest computing system
Pavlo Gonchar | SOPA Images | Lightrocket | Getty Images
  • D-Wave Quantum shares popped 18% after announcing the debut of its latest quantum computing system.
  • The quantum computer, known as Advantage2, is its sixth iteration and most advance system, D-Wave said.
  • Quantum computers promising to solve intricate tasks unachievable by regular computers have garnered the attention of investors as Google and Microsoft announce new chips.

D-Wave Quantum's latest quantum computing system has hit the market, the company said Tuesday. Shares popped more than 18%.

Stream Connecticut News for free, 24/7, wherever you are.

Watch button  WATCH HERE

The quantum computer, known as Advantage2, marks the sixth iteration from the company and its most advance system, D-Wave said.

"It's an engineering marvel, with substantial technical advancements that highlight D-Wave's progress in scaling quantum technology to meet industry demands for growing computational processing power while maintaining energy efficiency," said CEO Alan Baratz in a press release.

Get top local Connecticut stories delivered to you every morning with the News Headlines newsletter.

Newsletter button  SIGN UP

Quantum computing companies promising to solve intricate computing tasks unachievable by regular computers have garnered the attention of investors since Google debuted its latest quantum computing chip known as "Willow" in December. Microsoft launched its first quantum chip earlier this year.

Despite strides in quantum experts have cast some doubt over how soon quantum applications can hit the market. Nvidia CEO Jensen Huang in January said that 15 years was on the "early side" for "very useful" quantum computers. The comments sent quantum stocks spiraling.

Huang later walked back those comments at a company event in March, with D-Wave's Baratz and other quantum executives in attendance. Baratz told CNBC shortly after the initial comments that Huang was "dead wrong" about quantum computing.

Money Report

news 10 mins ago

Harvard-trained pediatrician: The No. 1 ‘overlooked' superfood more parents need to feed their kids

news 22 mins ago

Fanatics will host a skills challenge between fans and celebrities, with $2 million on the line

Other quantum computing stocks jumped on the news with Quantum Computing and Rigetti Computing last up more than 10% and 5%, respectively. IonQ added 3%.

This is breaking news. Please refresh for updates.

Also on CNBC

Subscribe to the CNBC YouTube ChannelSubscribe to the CNBC YouTube Channel
Copyright CNBC

This article tagged under:

news
Dashboard
Newsletters Top Video Submit Photos and Videos Local U.S. & World Weather NBC CT Weather Blog School Closings Investigations NBC CT Responds Submit a Consumer Complaint Entertainment CT Live Kids Connection Sports Dog House Community Connect To Healthier Leading the Way to Better Health NBC & Telemundo Connecticut Job Opportunities
About NBC Connecticut Our News Standards Submit a Consumer Complaint Submit Photos and Video Contests TV Schedule Our Apps Newsletters Cozi TV
Contact Us