Daimler Truck surges 13% to new record on bumper earnings, buyback announcement

  • The German truck maker posted better-than-expected pre-tax earnings of $5.5 billion euros for 2023, up 39% on the previous year's 4.4 billion.
  • Analysts had expected EBIT (earnings before income tax) of 5.2 billion.

Shares of Daimler Truck hit a fresh all-time high Friday, spiking more than 13.5% in early deals, after posting record full-year profit and announcing a 2 billion euro ($2.16 billion) share buyback program.

The company also said it would conduct the buyback program over the course of the coming 24 months and proposed a dividend of 1.9 euros per share for 2023, up from 1.3 euros a year earlier.

Daimler's Chairman Martin Daum described 2023 as a record year for the company in a statement, but cautioned that revenue and earnings were likely to be flat in 2024 amid "difficult economic conditions."

