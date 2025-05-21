Democratic Rep. Gerry Connolly of Virginia dies after battling cancer

Democratic Rep. Gerry Connolly of Virginia has died at the age of 75 after a battle with esophageal cancer.

Democratic Rep. Gerry Connolly of Virginia has died at the age of 75 after a battle with esophageal cancer, his family said Wednesday.

"It is with immense sadness that we share that our devoted and loving father, husband, brother, friend, and public servant, Congressman Gerald E. Connolly, passed away peacefully at his home this morning surrounded by family," read a statement posted on Connolly's X account.

Connolly served as the top Democrat on the House Committee on Oversight and Government Reform until late last month, when he said he would step down because his cancer had returned.

Connolly had been elected to that leadership role in December over a challenge from progressive Rep. Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez, D-N.Y., even after announcing his diagnosis a month earlier.

First elected to Congress in 2008, Connolly was known in the House for his fierce advocacy on behalf of the thousands of federal employees who live in his Northern Virginia district.

A gregarious person, Connolly cultivated friendships on both sides of the aisle over more than 15 years in Congress.

On Wednesday morning, the House Rules Committee paused its contentious meeting on President Donald Trump's massive tax bill and held a moment of silence in Connolly's honor.

"To stop and say a prayer for his family, please take some time," Committee Chair Virginia Foxx, R-N.C., told members.

Connolly revealed in November that he had been diagnosed with throat cancer — a surprise, he said, because he was experiencing almost no symptoms.

He said he would immediately undergo chemotherapy and immunotherapy, and vowed to fight the disease "the only way I know how — with Irish fight and humor."

Sen. Mark Warner, D-Va., said he was "heartbroken" over Connolly's loss.

"Gerry was a fighter. His sharp mind, boundless energy, and deep commitment to the people of Northern Virginia made him a force to be reckoned with, whether on the Fairfax Board of Supervisors or in Congress," Warner said in a statement.

"He met every challenge with tenacity and purpose, including his final battle with cancer, which he faced with courage, grace, and quiet dignity," the senator said.

"Gerry lived his life to give back to others and make our community better," his family's statement read.

"He looked out for the disadvantaged and voiceless. He always stood up for what is right and just. He was a skilled statesman on the international stage, an accomplished legislator in Congress, a visionary executive on the Fairfax County Board of Supervisors, a fierce defender of democracy, an environmental champion, and a mentor to so many."