Money Report

In partnership with CNBC
news

Deny, defend, depose: UnitedHealthcare CEO killing shell casings had words written on them

By Dan Mangan,CNBC

Police place bullet casing markers outside of a Hilton Hotel in Midtown Manhattan where United Healthcare CEO Brian Thompson was fatally shot on December 04, 2024 in New York City. 
Spencer Platt | Getty Images
  • Shell casings from the brazen slaying of UnitedHealthcare CEO Brian Thompson in midtown Manhattan had the words "deny," "defend," and "depose" written on them, NBC News reported.
  • Those chilling words echo the title of a 2010 book, "Delay Deny Defend," whose subtitle is "Why insurance companies don't pay claims and what you can do about it."
  • Thompson's company, a subdivision of UnitedHealth Group, is the largest private health insurance payer in the United States, and has been the subject of heated controversy over its relatively high rate of denial of health-care claims.
Source: Amazon Inc.
Book title: "Delay Deny Defend: Why Insurance Companies Don't Pay Claims and What You Can Do About It" by Jay M. Feinman

Free 24/7 Connecticut news stream: Watch NBC CT wherever you are

Shell casings from the brazen slaying of UnitedHealthcare CEO Brian Thompson in midtown Manhattan had the words "deny," "defend," and "depose" written on them, NBC News reported Thursday, citing law enforcement sources.

Those chilling words echo the title of a 2010 book, "Delay Deny Defend," whose subtitle is "Why insurance companies don't pay claims and what you can do about it."

Get top local stories in Connecticut delivered to you every morning. Sign up for NBC Connecticut's News Headlines newsletter.

Thompson's company, a subdivision of UnitedHealth Group, is the largest private health insurance payer in the United States, and has been the subject of heated controversy over its relatively high rate of denial of health-care claims.

Thompson, 50, was gunned down outside the Hilton Hotel in midtown early Wednesday morning by a masked gunman wielding a pistol with a silencer. The shooter remains at large after fleeing on a bicycle into nearby Central Park.

Thompson, a married dad of two sons, was about to walk into the hotel on West 54th Street, near Sixth Avenue, for a UnitedHealth investor meeting when he was fatally shot.

Money Report

news 27 mins ago

UnitedHealthcare CEO shooting: Photos show face of person sought by NYPD for questioning

news 53 mins ago

What are Social Security's trust funds? New debate emerges on program's financing

Three spent shell casings were found at the scene, along with three live rounds.

This is developing news. Check back for updates.

Also on CNBC

Subscribe to the CNBC YouTube ChannelSubscribe to the CNBC YouTube Channel
Copyright CNBC

This article tagged under:

news
Newsletters Top Video Submit Photos and Videos Local U.S. & World Weather NBC CT Weather Blog School Closings Investigations NBC CT Responds Submit a Consumer Complaint Entertainment CT Live Kids Connection Sports Dog House Community Connect To Healthier Leading the Way to Better Health NBC & Telemundo Connecticut Job Opportunities
About NBC Connecticut Our News Standards Submit a Consumer Complaint Submit Photos and Video Contests TV Schedule Our Apps Newsletters Cozi TV
Contact Us