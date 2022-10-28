Money Report

Derek and Hannah Jeter Sign Multiyear Deal With Jeep to Promote Grand Wagoneer SUV

By Michael Wayland,CNBC

Jeep
  • New York Yankees legend Derek Jeter and his wife, Hannah Jeter, have agreed to a multiyear deal with Jeep to promote the company's Grand Wagoneer SUV.
  • A 60-second commercial featuring the vehicle and couple was broadcast nationally Friday night during game one of the World Series between the Houston Astros and the Philadelphia Phillies.
  • The Grand Wagoneer, which can top $110,000 when fully loaded, is an important product for Jeep as the quintessential American SUV brand attempts to move upmarket.

DETROIT — New York Yankees legend Derek Jeter and his wife, Hannah Jeter, have agreed to a multiyear deal with Jeep to promote the company's Grand Wagoneer SUV.

The Hall of Fame shortstop and Hannah Jeter, a model and television host, will star in a new ad campaign for the full-size luxury SUV. A 60-second ad featuring the vehicle and couple was broadcast Friday night during game one of Major League Baseball's World Series between the Houston Astros and the Philadelphia Phillies.

Olivier Francois, chief marketing officer of Stellantis, which owns Jeep, said the Jeters were selected because of their family, rise to fame and connection to Michigan. Derek Jeter grew up in the state and it's where the large SUV is being produced.

"We needed a personality that symbolizes American success," Francois told reporters during a media briefing. "They are just the embodiment of the American dream."

Stellantis, which was formed by the merger of Fiat Chrysler and France-based Groupe PSA in January 2021, declined to comment on the cost of the partnership and ad campaign.

The Grand Wagoneer, which can top $110,000 when fully loaded, is a three-row luxury SUV. It is an important product as the quintessential American SUV brand attempts to move upmarket.

Francois, who is well known for creative ads with celebrities, compared the new campaign to a 2011 Super Bowl ad with Detroit rapper Eminem.

Much like the Eminem ad, the commercial with the Jeters cuts between scenic city sites, a vehicle and the stars, with a voiceover dramatically discussing rebirth, dreams and success.

The campaign was filmed in New York City, including Greenwich Village, as well as upstate New York. It was created in partnership with Highdive agency in Chicago.

