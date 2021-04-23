Money Report

In partnership with CNBC
Congress

Derek Chauvin Sentencing Date Set for June After Murder Conviction

By Kevin Breuninger, CNBC

Minnesota Department of Corrections | via Reuters
  • Former Minneapolis police officer Derek Chauvin is set to be sentenced June 16 on charges including second-degree unintentional murder in the death of George Floyd, a Minnesota court said Friday, NBC News reported.
  • The calendar update came three days after a jury found Chauvin, 45, guilty on charges of second-degree murder, third-degree murder and second-degree manslaughter, all related to Floyd's death.
  • Chauvin's attorneys will have 60 days to appeal the outcome, NBC reported.

Former Minneapolis police officer Derek Chauvin is scheduled to be sentenced June 16 after his conviction this week on charges including second-degree unintentional murder in the death of George Floyd, a Minnesota court said Friday.

Download our mobile app for iOS or Android to get alerts for local breaking news and weather.

Chauvin's sentencing will take place at 1:30 p.m. CT, according to the court schedule, NBC News reported.

Money Report

coronavirus 15 mins ago

CDC Panel Recommends U.S. Resume Use of J&J Covid Vaccine, Saying Benefits Outweigh Risks

coronavirus 22 mins ago

CDC Recommends Pregnant Women Get Covid Vaccine After Study Shows It's Safe for Mother and Baby

The calendar update came three days after a jury found Chauvin, 45, guilty on charges of second-degree murder, third-degree murder and second-degree manslaughter, all related to Floyd's death.

Chauvin's attorneys will have 60 days to appeal the outcome, NBC reported.

Floyd, a 46-year-old Black man, died after Chauvin kneeled on his neck for more than nine minutes. Video of the incident sparked a nationwide protest movement against police brutality and systemic racism.

The most serious charge against Chauvin carries a maximum sentence of 40 years in prison, though sentencing guidelines often call for much less prison time than the maximum.

Chauvin's sentencing date is scheduled to come more than eight weeks after the anonymous 12-member jury delivered its verdict, following about 10 hours of deliberation at the end of the three-week trial in Minnesota.

Also on CNBC

Subscribe to the CNBC YouTube ChannelSubscribe to the CNBC YouTube Channel
Copyright CNBCs - CNBC

This article tagged under:

CongresspoliticsGeorge Floydlawcrime
Top Video CT COVID Vaccine Latest Local Only in Connecticut NBCLX U.S. & World Weather Weather Alerts School Closings Sign Up For School Closing Text Alerts Investigations Connecticut In Color Entertainment CT Live Kids Connection Sports Dog House Community Traffic Connect To Healthier
Submit a Consumer Complaint Submit Photos and Video Contests Our Apps Newsletters
Contact Us