Disney and Florida settle lawsuit over DeSantis special district fight

Joe Burbank | Orlando Sentinel | Getty Images

Disney and the state of Florida agreed to end litigation in state court over a special tourism district containing the entertainment giant.

"We are pleased to put an end to all litigation pending in state court in Florida between Disney and the Central Florida Tourism Oversight District," a Disney spokesperson said.

"This agreement opens a new chapter of constructive engagement with the new leadership of the district and serves the interests of all parties by enabling significant continued investment and the creation of thousands of direct and indirect jobs and economic opportunity in the State," the spokesperson said.

This is breaking news. Please check back for updates.