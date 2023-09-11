Disney is releasing a $1,500 blu-ray collection for its 100th anniversary: Here's what's inside

If you want to celebrate Disney's 100th anniversary in style, prepare to pay up.

The entertainment giant last week announced a commemorative box set containing its most acclaimed animated films from its storied history. The price tag? $1,500.

The Disney Legacy Animated Film Collection features 100 films — one for each year of the House of Mouse's century-long history.

The massive set comes in a large box which features three volumes, each decorated with minimalist drawings referencing the company's iconic films such as "Toy Story," "Fantasia" and "Lilo & Stitch."

The volumes feature pages illustrated with the original theatrical artwork for each of the 100 curated films, as well as a special edition white-and-gold blu-ray disk of each movie.

The volumes unfold like a storybook, allowing you to display their contents and flip through the artwork. Buying the set will also get you digital codes for all 100 movies.

The $1,500 price tag averages out to $15 per film. Next month, Disney will increase the price of its Disney+ streaming service, where many of these films can be found, to $13.99 per month.

That means the new box set will cost the same as roughly nine years of ad-free Disney+, or more than 15 years of the ad-supported $7.99 per month plan.

But it's not just movies in the box. Customers will also receive an engraved crystal paperweight shaped like the famous Mickey Mouse ears hat from Disney World, as well as a numbered certificate of authenticity.

Also in the box is a lithograph poster of "Wish," the company's upcoming animated film which will commemorate its centennial anniversary.

The films included in the collection will range from Disney's first film, 1937's "Snow White and the Seven Dwarves," to modern classics like "Encanto" and "Coco." Other blu-rays include the "Toy Story" series, "The Lion King" and "A Goofy Movie."

The set will be available for purchase beginning Nov. 14, with Walmart offering preorders starting Sept. 18.

Marketing effort have been well underway for Disney's 100th anniversary. Earlier this summer, the company began re-releasing eight classic films back into theaters, some of which haven't seen the big screen in decades.

"The Incredibles" is still playing in multiplexes until Sept. 14, and it will be followed by re-releases of "Coco," "The Lion King" and "Moana."

