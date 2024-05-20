Money Report

DJT: Trump Media reports $771,000 revenue for first quarter, net loss of $327.6 million

By Rebecca Picciotto,CNBC

Angela Weiss | Via Reuters
  • Trump Media & Technology Group, the parent company of Donald Trump's Truth Social network, reported a net loss of $327.6 million, with total revenue at $770,500 in its first fiscal quarter.
  • DJT shares were relatively flat in post-market trading following the release of the earnings report, which had not been highly publicized prior.
  • TMTG also said it signed contracts with a data center partner and hardware vendor to launch Truth Social's TV streaming platform.
This photo illustration shows an image of former President Donald Trump reflected in a phone screen that is displaying the Truth Social app, in Washington, DC, on February 21, 2022.
Stefani Reynolds | AFP | Getty Images
This photo illustration shows an image of former President Donald Trump reflected in a phone screen that is displaying the Truth Social app, in Washington, DC, on February 21, 2022.

Trump Media & Technology Group, the parent company of Donald Trump's Truth Social platform, disclosed a net loss of $327.6 million in the first quarter of the year, with total revenue at $770,500, according to its earnings report, filed Monday with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

The report is one of the first measures of company's true financial health, since it debuted as a public company on the Nasdaq stock exchange in March, after completing a merger with a shell company, Digital World Acquisition Corp.

DJT shares were relatively flat in post-market trading following the release of the earnings report, which had not been highly publicized prior. The stock was down 5% at market close, with a share price of $48.

Since going public, the DJT stock has whipsawed on what experts say is a meme stock trajectory, sometimes rising or falling dramatically, without any significant news to account for the swing.

TMTG CEO Devin Nunes said that the company is exploring "a wide array of initiatives and innovations to build out the Truth Social platform including potential mergers and acquisitions activities" in a statement on Monday.

"We are particularly excited to move forward with live TV streaming by developing our own content delivery network, which we believe will be a major enhancement of the platform," Nunes added.

In April, the company announced that Truth Social would launch a TV streaming platform in three phases, the first for Android, iOS, and Web. The second would roll out as stand-alone apps for phones, tablets and other devices. The last phase would launch for home television.

In its Q1 report, TMTG said it has signed contracts with its first data center partner, which would host the TV platform, and a hardware vendor to provide equipment.

The company told the SEC last week that it would delay its quarterly filing, after the agency charged its former auditor, BF Borgers CPA, with "massive fraud" of hundreds of companies, raising red flags about the accuracy of the financial information that the firm had audited.

