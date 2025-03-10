DOGE chief Musk says he's running his businesses ‘with great difficulty,' as Tesla shares tank

DOGE chief Elon Musk said that he is running his businesses "with great difficulty," as shares of his automotive firm Tesla suffered their worst drop in a half-decade.

DOGE chief Elon Musk said Monday that he is running his businesses "with great difficulty," as shares of his automotive firm Tesla suffered their worst drop in a half-decade.

Musk also said during an interview on Fox Business that he expected to remain in the Trump administration for another year.

Musk's Department of Government Efficiency is engaged in a broad, controversial effort to reduce federal government spending and employee headcount.

On Monday, Musk said there are currently more than 100 people on DOGE's team. He said that the number of DOGE staffers might increase to 200.

In addition to Tesla, Musk's other businesses include the space exploration company SpaceX, the social media company X, and the neurotechnology company Neuralink.

