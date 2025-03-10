Money Report

DOGE chief Musk says he's running his businesses ‘with great difficulty,' as Tesla shares tank

By Dan Mangan, CNBC

White House Senior Advisor Elon Musk walks to the White House after landing in Marine One on the South Lawn with U.S. President Donald Trump (not pictured) on March 9, 2025 in Washington, DC. 
Samuel Corum | Getty Images
  • DOGE chief Elon Musk said that he is running his businesses "with great difficulty," as shares of his automotive firm Tesla suffered their worst drop in a half-decade.
  • Musk also said during an interview on Fox Business that he expected to remain in the Trump administration for another year.
  • Musk's Department of Government Efficiency is engaged in a broad effort to reduce federal government spending and employee headcount.

DOGE chief Elon Musk said Monday that he is running his businesses "with great difficulty," as shares of his automotive firm Tesla suffered their worst drop in a half-decade.

Musk also said during an interview on Fox Business that he expected to remain in the Trump administration for another year.

Musk's Department of Government Efficiency is engaged in a broad, controversial effort to reduce federal government spending and employee headcount.

On Monday, Musk said there are currently more than 100 people on DOGE's team. He said that the number of DOGE staffers might increase to 200.

In addition to Tesla, Musk's other businesses include the space exploration company SpaceX, the social media company X, and the neurotechnology company Neuralink.

