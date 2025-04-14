Money Report

In partnership with CNBC
news

DOJ charges man in arson attacks on Tesla showroom, Republican HQ in New Mexico

By Kevin Breuninger, CNBC

Republican Party headquarters is damaged in a fire in Albuquerque, New Mexico, U.S., in this handout image released on March 30, 2025.
New Mexico GOP | Via Reuters
  • The Department of Justice charged a New Mexico man in connection with arson attacks in Albuquerque targeting a Tesla showroom and the state's Republican Party headquarters.
  • Albuquerque resident Jamison Wagner, 40, faces two federal counts of malicious damage or destruction of property by fire or explosives, the DOJ said in a press release.
  • Tesla has become a target attacks and vandalism as CEO Elon Musk has courted controversy for his oversight of President Donald Trump's government-slashing DOGE initiative.

Federal authorities arrested a New Mexico man in connection with arson attacks on a Tesla showroom and the state's Republican Party headquarters in Albuquerque.

Free 24/7 Connecticut news stream: Watch NBC CT wherever you are

Jamison Wagner, 40, faces two federal counts of malicious damage or destruction of property by fire or explosives, the Department of Justice said in a press release Monday.

The Albuquerque resident's arrest is the latest in a series of criminal cases filed in connection with attacks on Tesla properties. The electric vehicle maker led by Elon Musk has become a magnet for controversy over his control of President Donald Trump's government-slashing DOGE initiative.

Get top local stories in Connecticut delivered to you every morning. Sign up for NBC Connecticut's News Headlines newsletter.
Jamison Wagner, 40 Driver's License.
Source: D.O.J.
Jamison Wagner, 40 Driver's License.

"Hurling firebombs is not political protest," Deputy Attorney General Todd Blanche said in the release. "It is a dangerous felony that we will prosecute to the maximum extent."

Wagner is being held pending a detention hearing, the DOJ said.

If convicted, he faces up to 20 years in prison for each count.

A Tesla Albuquerque Showroom was targeted in an arson attack. Two Tesla vehicles were involved in the fire, one of which was significantly damaged.
Source: D.O.J.
A Tesla Albuquerque Showroom was targeted in an arson attack. Two Tesla vehicles were involved in the fire, one of which was significantly damaged.

Tesla and Musk did not immediately respond to CNBC's requests for comment.

Money Report

news 24 mins ago

Too much mindless scrolling can shrink your attention span: ‘The problem is we can't pull ourselves out,' psychologist says

news 37 mins ago

There's another surprise tax deadline on April 15. Here's how to avoid penalties, experts say

CNBC's Lora Kolodny contributed to this report.

This is breaking news. Please refresh for updates.

Also on CNBC

Subscribe to the CNBC YouTube ChannelSubscribe to the CNBC YouTube Channel
Copyright CNBC

This article tagged under:

news
Dashboard
Newsletters Top Video Submit Photos and Videos Local U.S. & World Weather NBC CT Weather Blog School Closings Investigations NBC CT Responds Submit a Consumer Complaint Entertainment CT Live Kids Connection Sports Dog House Community Connect To Healthier Leading the Way to Better Health NBC & Telemundo Connecticut Job Opportunities
About NBC Connecticut Our News Standards Submit a Consumer Complaint Submit Photos and Video Contests TV Schedule Our Apps Newsletters Cozi TV
Contact Us