DOJ will need ‘fool,' ‘coward' to toss Eric Adams case, says seventh prosecutor to resign over order

A seventh federal prosecutor resigned over the Department of Justice's controversial order to dismiss criminal corruption charges against New York Mayor Eric Adams.

Hagan Scotten told top DOJ official Emil Bove, "I expect you will eventually find someone who is enough of a fool, or enough of a coward, to file your motion" to dismiss the Adams case.

President Donald Trump has said he did not tell the DOJ to toss the case.

Adams agreed to let federal immigration authorities into New York's Rikers Island jail complex after Bove told the Manhattan U.S. Attorney's office to dismiss charges against him.

The prosecutor, Hagan Scotten, in a blistering letter to top DOJ official Emil Bove, said "I expect you will eventually find someone who is enough of a fool, or enough of a coward, to file your motion" to dismiss the Adams case.

"But it was never going to be me," wrote Scotten, who had been the lead prosecutor in Adams' case for the U.S. Attorney's Office for the Southern District of New York.

On Thursday, Scotten's boss, acting U.S. Attorney Danielle Sassoon resigned in protest over Bove's order to toss the case.

Within hours of Sassoon quitting, five top prosecutors at the DOJ resigned, rather than execute Bove's order.

