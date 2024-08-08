Dolce & Gabbana launches $100 perfume for dogs inspired by owner's poodle

The Italian fashion house's alcohol-free fragrance mist for dogs, which costs £83 ($105) on its U.K. website, is inspired by Fefé, the pet dog of brand-owner Domenico Dolce.

Fefé has drawn some concern from animal welfare organizations and experts who warn that perfumes can interfere with a dog's sense of smell.

Dolce and Gabbana's luxury perfume for dogs — costing over $100 — has sparked concerns from some animal welfare organizations.

The Italian fashion house's alcohol-free fragrance mist for dogs, which costs £83 ($105) on its U.K. website, is inspired by Fefé, the pet dog of brand-owner Domenico Dolce.

The scent blends "fresh and delicate notes of Ylang Ylang, Musk, and Sandalwood" and comes in a green lacquered glass bottle with a 24-carat gold-plated paw on it, according to the product page on the company's website.

Fefé can be applied directly to a dog's body — avoiding the nose area — or sprayed onto a pet owner's hands and then brushed or rubbed into a dog's fur.

Dolce and Gabbana said its new product has been certified as suitable for animal use by the Safe Pet Cosmetics program.

However, the fragrance has drawn some concern from animal welfare organizations and experts who warn that perfumes can interfere with a dog's sense of smell.

Britain's RSPCA warned against anthropomorphizing dogs by attributing human characteristics to them, blurring the line between what humans and dogs like.

"Dogs rely on their sense of smell to communicate and interact with their environment as well as the people and other animals within it," said RSPCA Senior Scientific Officer Alice Potter in a statement. "Therefore we advise that strong-scented products such as perfumes or sprays are avoided, especially as some smells can be really unpleasant for dogs."

Donald Maurice Broom, professor of animal welfare at the Cambridge Veterinary School, said a product like Fefé could have a negative effect on dogs if present for more than a few minutes.

"The dog's world is full of subtle odour information about other dogs, humans, food and potential danger. A strong odour would mask much of this so would have negative effects on the dog. It would be like the dog trying to distinguish visually when kept in a blindingly bright light," Broom said via emailed comments.

However, the professor noted that when dogs are exposed to some sweet-smelling oils like lavender for a short period of time, it can be calming for dogs. Oils such as ylang ylang which is included in Fefé, can also have a positive effect, he said.

RSPCA's Potter also noted that some "lightly-scented products," which do not use aversive scents or interfere with a dog's sense of smell, can have a calming effect.

"We know that owners want to show their dogs how much they care about them and treat them to presents for occasions such as their birthdays, but we'd always suggest choosing a gift that is fun and enriching for their pet, such as a new toy or tasty treats," Potter said.

Dolce and Gabbana declined to comment on the concerns raised by animal experts.