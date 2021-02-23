Dominion's Latest Election Suit, for $1.3 Billion Against MyPillow's Lindell, Is ‘Definitely Not the Last,' CEO Says

Dominion Voting Systems will "definitely" file more lawsuits against those who pushed false claims about its role in the 2020 election, CEO John Poulos told CNBC.

Dominion has filed defamation suits against Trump's personal attorney Rudy Giuliani, MyPillow CEO Mike Lindell and pro-Trump attorney Sidney Powell.

Asked directly if Dominion would sue Fox News, Poulos said, "We are not ruling anybody out."

Dominion Voting Systems, a primary target of baseless conspiracy theories about the 2020 presidential election, will "definitely" file more lawsuits against those who pushed those false claims, the company's CEO said Tuesday.

CEO John Poulos, whose company filed a $1.3 billion defamation suit a day earlier against MyPillow CEO Mike Lindell, confirmed that more legal action is coming, in an interview with CNBC's Eamon Javers on "Closing Bell."

It's "definitely not the last lawsuit," Poulos said.

Spokespeople for Fox did not directly respond to CNBC's request for comment on Poulos' remarks.

Dominion since January has also filed suits against former President Donald Trump's personal lawyer Rudy Giuliani and pro-Trump attorney Sidney Powell.

They and Lindell are all accused of causing "irreparable harm" to Dominion through their conspiracy claims, which include suggesting or asserting explicitly that the company was involved in an effort to steal the 2020 election for President Joe Biden.

Dominion also accuses each of those defendants of profiting, directly or indirectly, through their proliferation of false election conspiracies about the company.

The three lawsuits were all filed in Washington, D.C., federal court, and each seeks more than $1.3 billion in damages. Poulos said that figure is a "preliminary estimate" of the harm dealt to his company as a result of the "viral disinformation campaign."

"It's difficult to put a hard number to it, but the reputational damage alone has been devastating to us," Poulos told CNBC.

He insisted that the "larger point" of suing Lindell, Giuliani and Powell "really is to get the facts on the table in front of a court of law, where evidence is properly judged."

Putting MyPillow out of business is "not the endgame," Poulos said.

The lawsuit against Lindell claims the pillow magnate, who became famous in part for his frequent appearances in commercials on Fox News and in part for his association with Trump, pushed false conspiracies about Dominion "because the lie sells pillows."

Lindell has claimed on multiple occasions — including in a two-hour documentary-style film that aired on conservative media outlets in February — that Dominion's algorithms had been programmed to steal votes from Trump.

Dominion has directly denied this and numerous other conspiracies about its equipment and practices.

"MyPillow's defamatory marketing campaign—with promo codes like 'FightforTrump,' '45,′ 'Proof,' and 'QAnon'—has increased MyPillow sales by 30-40% and continues duping people into redirecting their election-lie outrage into pillow purchases," Dominion's legal complaint says.

