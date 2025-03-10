Don't let Monday's sell-off scare you out of the market entirely, Jim Cramer says

CNBC's Jim Cramer advised investors not to leave the market entirely because of the massive sell-off.

He said to remember there is always a bottom and stocks can recover, referencing late CNBC anchor Mark Haines, who correctly called a market bottom on this date in 2009 during the financial crisis.

"Think of it like this: days like today are what kept you out of the big gains in the same stocks. Most people never get back," he said.

"So, in honor of the Haines bottom, remember, even when it's terrible out there, and it is terrible, stocks do bottom, and you have to do a little buying," he said. "The lack of clairvoyance of Haines, well, I plead guilty to that. But we know that you have to do some buying because, well, it's been right since 1979. So I have to ask you something, are you willing to bet that this time it's wrong?"

Cramer remembered that a few months before the Haines Bottom, he advised many to get out of the market if they needed money in the next five years. He conceded that sometimes, pulling out of the market can be a good call, saying that the market continued its steep decline between his advice and the Haines Bottom. But he also said that it may have been wise for more people to start buying when Haines correctly called the bottom.

He said it's understandable to sell right now, when the market has suffered some steep losses and economic uncertainty spurred by President Donald Trump seems likely to continue. It makes sense that many are capitulating in order to "get rid of the pain" and they "don't want to lose the gain," Cramer continued.

But in order to reap larger gains in the long term, it's advisable to stick with the stock of good companies, adding that huge gains often happen on a few days each year. He mentioned that some investors have sold winners like Apple, Microsoft, Netflix and Meta.

"Think of it like this: days like today are what kept you out of the big gains in the same stocks. Most people never get back," he said. "They don't buy, they forget, or they think that they can't tempt fate or the market's too brutal."

Disclaimer The CNBC Investing Club Charitable Trust holds shares of Apple, Microsoft and Meta.

