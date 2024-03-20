Money Report

Don't trust Trump's ‘impossible' appeal bond claims, attorney general tells judges

By Kevin Breuninger,CNBC

Mike Segar | Reuters
  • Donald Trump should have pledged real estate to the courts if he were "truly unable" to secure a bond, the New York attorney general's office said Wednesday.
  • Instead, Trump claimed it was "impossible" for him to get a bond, without providing any hard evidence that he had applied and been rejected, the AG's office told a New York appeals court.

If Donald Trump were "truly unable" to secure an appeal bond in his $464 million business fraud case, he should have pledged his real estate to the courts, the New York attorney general's office said in a court filing Wednesday.

Instead, Trump claimed it was "impossible" for him to get a bond, but did not provide any hard evidence for this, the AG's office told a New York appeals court.

"Defendants supply no documentary evidence that demonstrates precisely what real property they offered," to potential insurers, the AG's office wrote.

Nor did they report "on what terms that property was offered, or precisely why" bond insurers "were unwilling to accept the assets."

The office made that argument as it asked the court to reject Trump's request to stop his massive fraud judgment from coming due.

This is breaking news. Please check back for updates.

