Doordash announces $1.2 billion SevenRooms deal, misses revenue expectations

By Chris Eudaily, CNBC

A DoorDash sign is pictured on a restaurant on the day they hold their IPO in New York, December 9, 2020.
Carlo Allegri | Reuters
  • Doordash announced the $1.2 billion all-cash acquisition of restaurant booking platform SevenRooms.
  • British food delivery company Deliveroo also announced a takeover deal from Doordash worth $3.9 billion.
  • Doordash reported first-quarter revenue that missed expectations.

Doordash on Tuesday announced the $1.2 billion acquisition of restaurant booking platform SevenRooms and reported first-quarter revenue that missed expectations.

Shares fell about 4% following the news.

Here's how the company did, based on LSEG expectations:

  • Earnings per share: 44 cents adjusted vs. 39 cents expected
  • Revenue: $3.03 billion vs. $3.09 billion expected

Doordash said the all-cash acquisition of SevenRooms, a New York City-based data platform for restaurants and hotels to manage booking information, will close in the second half of 2025.

British food delivery service Deliveroo said Tuesday that they have agreed to a takeover offer from American rival Doordash worth $3.9 billion.

"We believe both SevenRooms and Deliveroo will expand our ability to build world class services that increase our potential to grow local commerce and support our financial goals," Doordash said in a release.

Doordash reported total orders of 732 million for the quarter, an 18% increase over the same period a year ago. Analysts polled by StreetAccount expected 732.7 million.

The company said it expects second-quarter adjusted EBITDA of $600 million to $650 million. Analysts polled by StreetAccount expected $639 million.

"So far in 2025, consumer demand on our marketplaces has remained strong, with engagement across different consumer cohorts and types that we believe is consistent with typical seasonal patterns," the company said.

Doordash reported $193 million in net income for Q1 2025, or 44 cents per share. The company had a net loss of $23 million, or a net loss of 6 cents per share, in the same quarter a year ago.

Doordash noted growth in the grocery delivery category, citing "accelerating average spend per grocery consumer and increasing average spend on perishables."

The company did not mention tariffs as a factor in the financial outlook, but did note that an increased international presence leaves it open to "geopolitical and currency risks."

This is breaking news. Please refresh for updates.

