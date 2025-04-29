S&P 500 futures are little changed after index posts longest win streak since November: Live updates

Stock futures tied to the Dow Jones Industrial Average were little changed Tuesday night after the blue-chip index posted its longest winning run since July.

Futures tied to the 30-stock Dow added 43 points, or 0.1%. S&P 500 futures slipped 0.1%, while Nasdaq 100 futures lost 0.3%

In after-hours trading, Snap tumbled 13% after declining to provide guidance, citing macroeconomic uncertainties that could affect advertising demand. Starbucks slid nearly 7% after reporting an earnings and revenue miss, while Super Micro Computer fell about 16% after announcing disappointing preliminary fiscal third quarter results.

Stocks closed higher on Tuesday, with the Dow hitting session highs after Commerce Secretary Howard Lutnick told CNBC that the White House was close to announcing a trade deal, but didn't name the country. Later in the afternoon, President Donald Trump said that tariff negotiations with India are "coming along great" and that the U.S. could soon strike an agreement with the country.

In the previous session, the 30-stock Dow climbed 300 points, while the S&P 500 gained 0.58%. Both indexes posted a sixth straight positive day, notching their longest win streak since July for the Dow and since November for the S&P 500. The tech-heavy Nasdaq Composite gained 0.55%.

Investors are now turning to a slew of significant Big Tech earnings that have yet to come out this week, the busiest of the first quarter earnings season. Meta Platforms and Microsoft expected on Wednesday, while Apple and Amazon are set to report on Thursday.

April has been a rocky month for markets. Trump's sweeping tariff announcement on April 2 led to numerous sessions of volatile trading. The S&P 500 briefly entered a bear market on April 7 but has since made a recovery, and is down 0.9% this month. The Dow has suffered a 3.5% loss so far this month, while the Nasdaq is about 0.9% higher.

"U.S. equities have picked up the pace as April 30 rapidly approaches, aiming for the monthly flatline and recouping losses following President Donald Trump's tariff barrage," said Jeff Buchbinder, LPL Financial chief equity strategist. "Unfortunately, history tells us April showers likely won't bring us May flowers. The old investor adage of "sell in May" also suggests U.S. stocks may continue to chop along in the near future, with the potential for more bouts of volatility in the months ahead."

On the economic data front, investors will have an eye out for the first reading of the first quarter's gross domestic product on Wednesday. The personal consumption expenditures price index report for March is also due that morning. ADP will also issue the private payrolls report for April.

Starbucks, First Solar among stocks moving after hours

Several companies were making headlines after Tuesday's market close. Here are a few:

Starbucks — Shares of the coffee giant slipped 4% after Starbucks missed earnings and revenue estimates for its fiscal second quarter. The company also reported same-store sales figures that reflected a decline for the fifth straight quarter. Starbucks posted adjusted earnings per share of 41 cents on $8.76 billion in revenue, while analysts polled by LSEG expected 49 cents in earnings per share on $8.82 billion in revenue.

First Solar — Shares of the solar technology company dropped 10% after First Solar offered weak guidance for the full year. The company sees earnings for the period ranging between $12.50 and $17.50 per share, while analysts polled by LSEG sought $18.14 per share. First-quarter earnings also missed the mark.

Booking Holdings — Shares of the online travel booking services provider shed 3%. Gross bookings for the first quarter came in at $46.7 billion, only narrowly topping the $46.53 billion StreetAccount consensus estimate. Booking Holdings' top- and bottom-line results for the period firmly beat expectations, however

— Pia Singh

Stock futures open little changed

Stock futures were mixed shortly after 6 p.m. ET.

S&P 500 and Nasdaq 100 futures each slipped about 0.1% and 0.3%. Dow futures added about 0.1%.

— Pia Singh