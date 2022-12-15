Stock Futures Are Flat as Investors Look Ahead to Federal Reserve Speakers

Stock futures are flat Thursday evening as investors responded to data that elevated concerns of a looming recession and looked ahead to a slate of Federal Reserve speakers scheduled for Friday.

Futures tied to the Dow jones Industrial Average lost 2 points, trading near the flatline. S&P 500 and Nasdaq-100 futures were both also flat.

In a continuation of Wednesday's sell off, the Dow dropped 764.13 points, or 2.25%, for its worse daily performance since September on Thursday. The S&P 500 and Nasdaq Composite fell 2.49% and 3.23%, respectively.

Thursday's disappointing retail sales report suggested inflation is hitting consumers more than expected. This has investors concerned that consumer spending is slowing, a sign that the economy is weakening.

With these latest declines, the market is heading into Friday with all the indexes poised to notch a second consecutive week of losses.

Stocks have been falling in the wake of the Federal Reserve's 50 basis point interest rate hike to a target range between 4.25% and 4.5% — the highest rate in 15 years. The central bank said it would continue hiking rates through 2023 to 5.1%, a larger figure than previously expected.

"After gouging themselves on hopes for a Fed pivot, equity traders are experiencing indigestion from yesterday's FOMC statement, which reiterated Jerome Powell's theme of 'higher for longer,'" said John Lynch, chief investment officer for Comerica Wealth Management.

Investors will be watching Friday for before the bell earnings from Olive Garden parent Darden Restaurants, which could provide more insight into consumer spending patterns. They will also look for any hints on future Fed policy from speakers John Williams, Michelle Bowman and Mary Daly. Investors are trying to gauge the pace of future rate hikes and the central bank's view of the economy.

There also will be data coming in the morning with December's purchasing managers' indexes within services and manufacturing. The indexes are seen as gauges of business conditions. Manufacturing is expected to come in at the same rate as November, while services is expected to increase by 0.3 points.

Big owners of U.S. Treasurys cutting back holdings as yields rise

Some of the biggest owners of U.S. government debt have pared back their holdings substantially, the Treasury Department reported Thursday.

Japan, China and the United Kingdom reduced their collective Treasury holdings by $91 billion in October as yields rose and investors worried about inflation. The Federal Reserve has been raising interest rates, and those increases have fed through to the Treasury market.

In all, major foreign holders of U.S. debt cut their portfolios by $110.6 billion for the month. Over the 12-month period from October 2021, the total fell by $475.3 billion, a 6.2% decrease. U.S. government debt increased during the period by $2.33 trillion, or just over 8%.

China in particular has been slicing its Treasury exposure, decreasing holdings by $155.8 billion, or 14.6% during the 12-month span.

The benchmark 10-year Treasury yield soared in that time, rising from around 1.48% on Oct. 1, 2021, to 4.1% by Oct. 31, 2022. Yields move opposite prices, meaning big jumps in yields eat into capital value of bondholders.

—Jeff Cox

Adobe stock pops after hours on strong earnings

Adobe gained 5% in extended trading after the company offered a strong outlook when reporting earnings.

The company came in above analyst expectations for fourth-quarter earnings, according to Refinitiv. Revenue was in line with expectations for the quarter.

Adobe gave an optimistic outlook for the first quarter and full year at a time when many companies are reining in expectations.

For the first quarter, Adobe expects to earn $3.65 to $3.70 per share after adjustments on revenue of $4.60 billion to $4.64 billion. Analysts polled by Refinitiv had expected $3.64 in adjusted earnings per share and $4.64 billion in revenue.

The company also reaffirmed its full-year guidance for both measures.

— Alex Harring

Stock futures open lower

Stock futures opened lower as investors came off a second day of selling off.

Futures tied to the Dow lost 40 points or 0.1%.

S&P 500 and Nasdaq 100 futures both shed 0.1%.

— Alex Harring