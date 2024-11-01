Elon Musk $1 million voter lottery suit sent back to state court

A federal judge in Pennsylvania on Friday sent back to state court a lawsuit against Elon Musk and his political action committee over their $1 million daily giveaway to voters in swing states.

The order returning the case to state court in Philadelphia came a day after the lawsuit by city District Attorney Larry Krasner was removed to federal court at the request of the Tesla CEO Musk and his America PAC.

