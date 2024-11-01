Money Report

In partnership with CNBC
news

Elon Musk $1 million voter lottery suit sent back to state court

By Dan Mangan,CNBC

Tesla CEO and X owner Elon Musk speaks during an unveiling event for Tesla products in Los Angeles on Oct. 10, 2024.
Tesla | Via Reuters

A federal judge in Pennsylvania on Friday sent back to state court a lawsuit against Elon Musk and his political action committee over their $1 million daily giveaway to voters in swing states.

The order returning the case to state court in Philadelphia came a day after the lawsuit by city District Attorney Larry Krasner was removed to federal court at the request of the Tesla CEO Musk and his America PAC.

Free 24/7 Connecticut news stream: Watch NBC CT wherever you are

This is breaking news. Please refresh for updates.

Get top local stories in Connecticut delivered to you every morning. Sign up for NBC Connecticut's News Headlines newsletter.

Also on CNBC

Subscribe to the CNBC YouTube ChannelSubscribe to the CNBC YouTube Channel
Copyright CNBC

This article tagged under:

news
Top Video Submit Photos and Videos Local U.S. & World Weather NBC CT Weather Blog School Closings Investigations NBC CT Responds Submit a Consumer Complaint Entertainment CT Live Kids Connection Sports Dog House Community Connect To Healthier Leading the Way to Better Health NBC & Telemundo Connecticut Job Opportunities Telemundo Nueva Inglaterra
About NBC Connecticut Our News Standards Submit a Consumer Complaint Submit Photos and Video Contests TV Schedule Our Apps Newsletters Cozi TV
Contact Us