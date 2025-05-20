Money Report

In partnership with CNBC
news

Elon Musk says Tesla, xAI expect to keep buying chips from Nvidia and AMD

By Lora Kolodny, CNBC

Elon Musk interviews on CNBC from the Tesla Headquarters in Texas.
CNBC
  • Elon Musk said Tuesday that his artificial intelligence company xAI aims to build a 1 million GPU facility outside of Memphis.
  • XAI plans to buy more chips from Nvidia and AMD, Musk said in a two-part interview with CNBC's David Faber.

Elon Musk said Tuesday that he expects Tesla and xAI will continue buying chips from semiconductor giants Nvidia and AMD, and possibly others.

Stream Connecticut News for free, 24/7, wherever you are.

Watch button  WATCH HERE

Musk's artificial intelligence company, xAI, which now owns X (formerly Twitter) has already installed 200,000 GPUs at its Colossus facility in Memphis, the Tesla CEO told CNBC's David Faber on Tuesday. XAI is also planning a 1 million GPU facility outside of Memphis, Musk said. 

He did not specify how many chips the company had already ordered and by which date they may be installed.

Get top local Connecticut stories delivered to you every morning with the News Headlines newsletter.

Newsletter button  SIGN UP

"A few years ago, I made a very obvious prediction, which is that the limitation on AI will be chips," he said.

At his autos business, Tesla, Musk said the company's Dojo supercomputer in Buffalo, New York is already used for training its Autopilot and Optimus robotics systems.

This is breaking news. Please refresh for updates.

Also on CNBC

Subscribe to the CNBC YouTube ChannelSubscribe to the CNBC YouTube Channel
Copyright CNBC

This article tagged under:

news
Dashboard
Newsletters Top Video Submit Photos and Videos Local U.S. & World Weather NBC CT Weather Blog School Closings Investigations NBC CT Responds Submit a Consumer Complaint Entertainment CT Live Kids Connection Sports Dog House Community Connect To Healthier Leading the Way to Better Health NBC & Telemundo Connecticut Job Opportunities
About NBC Connecticut Our News Standards Submit a Consumer Complaint Submit Photos and Video Contests TV Schedule Our Apps Newsletters Cozi TV
Contact Us