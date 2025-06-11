Elon Musk says he regrets some social media posts he made about Trump

Tech billionaire Elon Musk on Wednesday said he regretted some of the social media posts he made about U.S. President Donald Trump last week during an explosive public dispute with his former close ally.

The feud dissolved a tight partnership that had propelled Musk to spearhead the budget-slashing Department of Government Efficiency under Trump's second administration, fueling market concerns over the outlook for the tech tycoon's Tesla and SpaceX businesses.

Stream Connecticut News for free, 24/7, wherever you are. WATCH HERE WATCH HERE

"I regret some of my posts about President @realDonaldTrump last week. They went too far," Musk said on the X social media platform.

The conflict was sparked by Musk's opposition to the Trump-backed "One Big Beautiful Bill Act" tax and spending bill.

Get top local Connecticut stories delivered to you every morning with the News Headlines newsletter. SIGN UP SIGN UP

As of Saturday, Musk had appeared to have deleted some of his social media posts that had contributed to the ramped-up conflict with the White House leader, including an update in which he had accused Trump of being mentioned in the "files" of late sexual offender Jeffrey Epstein. The White House had disputed the allegation.

The row, carried out simultaneously over the X and Truth Social media platforms owned by Musk and Trump, respectively, had also seen the U.S. president suggest terminating government contracts and subsidies awarded to Musk's companies.

This breaking news story is being updated.