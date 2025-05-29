Elon Musk thanks Trump, says he's leaving government work with DOGE

In a post on X, Elon Musk thanked President Trump and said that his "scheduled time" for government work is coming to an end.

Musk created and has been overseeing the Department of Government Efficiency, tasked with slashing the size of the federal government.

"The @DOGE mission will only strengthen over time as it becomes a way of life throughout the government," Musk wrote.

With his official stint in government coming to an end, Elon Musk thanked President Donald Trump on Wednesday for "the opportunity to reduce wasteful spending."

Since joining the second Trump administration at the beginning of the term in January, Musk has led the Department of Government Efficiency, tasked with slashing the size of the federal government.

As a so-called special government employee, Musk can work for the administration for 130 days in a calendar year. The end of May marks 130 days since Trump's inauguration.

Musk was critical of Trump's spending bill that's making its way through Congress, saying in a CBS interview set to air June 1 that it "undermines the work that the DOGE team is doing."

Musk, the world's richest person, is CEO of Tesla, SpaceX and artificial intelligence startup xAI. Musk said this week that he plans to focus more on his businesses.

On a Tesla earnings call in April, Musk said that his time spent running DOGE would drop significantly by the end of May. On the same call, he said that he would still spend a "day or two per week" on government work until the end of Trump's term.

Musk has also said he plans to keep his small office at the White House.

During his first 100 days working with the Trump administration, Musk said in an interview with Fox Digital News that he had worked in Washington, D.C. on his DOGE initiative "7 days a week, or close to 7 days a week."

Legal risks are now building up for Musk with myriad cases filed in the U.S. alleging that he violated federal laws while leading DOGE.

On Wednesday, pension fund leaders sent a letter to Tesla's board saying that they should require Musk to put in 40 hours per week, at a minimum, at the EV maker as a condition to attain any future CEO pay package.