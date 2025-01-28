Money Report

In partnership with CNBC
news

Elon Musk's X begins its push into financial services with Visa deal

By Hugh Son,CNBC and MacKenzie Sigalos,CNBC

Elon Musk’s X begins its push into financial services with Visa deal
Dado Ruvic | Reuters
  • Elon Musk's X struck a deal with Visa, the largest U.S. credit card network, to be the first partner for what it is calling the X Money Account.
  • Visa will enable X users to move funds between traditional bank accounts and their digital wallet and make instant peer-to-peer payments, like with Zelle or Venmo.
  • It's the first concrete move from X to create a financial ecosystem for the social media site.

Free 24/7 Connecticut news stream: Watch NBC CT wherever you are

Elon Musk's social media platform X on Tuesday announced the launch of a digital wallet and peer-to-peer payments services provided by Visa.

X struck a deal with Visa, the largest U.S. credit card network, to be the first partner for what it is calling the X Money Account, CEO Linda Yaccarino announced in a post on the platform.

Get top local stories in Connecticut delivered to you every morning. Sign up for NBC Connecticut's News Headlines newsletter.

Visa will enable X users to move funds between traditional bank accounts and their digital wallet and make instant peer-to-peer payments, like with Zelle or Venmo.

It's the first concrete move from X to create a financial ecosystem for the social media site, which was called Twitter before Musk purchased it in 2022. At the time, Musk said the $44 billion acquisition was a way to create an "everything app." He later said the platform would enable users to conduct their "entire financial world" on it.

Money Report

news 42 mins ago

40-year-old saved up to 90% of his pay and retired with $3.5 million last year—he left the U.S. for Dubai and is ‘much happier'

news 1 hour ago

Food-as-medicine startups hope Kennedy, if confirmed as HHS secretary, will boost their businesses

In 2021 while Jack Dorsey was still at the helm of X (then Twitter), the company launched a bitcoin tipping feature that allowed users to add their crypto wallet addresses and receive payments in the world's largest digital token.

But attaining status as a money service business in the U.S. required navigating a far more complex regulatory landscape.

For over a year, Musk has been applying for these licenses for X. According to its website, X Payments LLC is licensed in 41 states and registered with the Financial Crimes Enforcement Network (FinCEN).

The X Money service is expected to launch in the first quarter, and deals with more financial partners are likely, according to a person with knowledge of the situation.

One of the first use cases for X Money is to allow creators on the site to accept payments and store funds without external institutions, said this person, who spoke on the condition of anonymity to discuss internal matters.

In November 2022, Musk suggested to the platform's advertisers in a meeting publicly broadcast on Spaces that its coming payments product might ultimately offer certain banking features, such as a high-yield money market account.

Representatives from Visa declined to comment on the matter.

Also on CNBC

Subscribe to the CNBC YouTube ChannelSubscribe to the CNBC YouTube Channel
Copyright CNBC

This article tagged under:

news
Newsletters Top Video Submit Photos and Videos Local U.S. & World Weather NBC CT Weather Blog School Closings Investigations NBC CT Responds Submit a Consumer Complaint Entertainment CT Live Kids Connection Sports Dog House Community Connect To Healthier Leading the Way to Better Health NBC & Telemundo Connecticut Job Opportunities
About NBC Connecticut Our News Standards Submit a Consumer Complaint Submit Photos and Video Contests TV Schedule Our Apps Newsletters Cozi TV
Contact Us