Money Report

In partnership with CNBC
news

Elon Musk's X down for tens of thousands of users

By Erin Doherty, CNBC

Elon Musk looks on as U.S. President Donald Trump meets South African President Cyril Ramaphosa in the Oval Office of the White House in Washington, D.C., U.S., May 21, 2025.
Kevin Lamarque | Reuters
  • Roughly 25,000 users were reporting issues with Elon Musk's X around 8:45 a.m. ET, according to analytics platform Downdetector.
  • Additional information on the cause or full extent of the outage was not immediately clear.
  • X also experienced an outage in March, impacting thousands of users at the time.

The Elon Musk-owned social media platform X experienced outages on Saturday morning, with tens of thousands of users reportedly unable to use the site.

Stream Connecticut News for free, 24/7, wherever you are.

Watch button  WATCH HERE

About 25,000 users reported issues with the platform around 8:45 a.m., according to the analytics platform Downdetector, which gathers data from users to monitor issues with various platforms.

Roughly 21,000 users reported issues just after 8:30 a.m. ET, per the analytics platform.

Get top local Connecticut stories delivered to you every morning with the News Headlines newsletter.

Newsletter button  SIGN UP

X did not immediately respond to CNBC's request for comment. Additional information on the outage was not available.

Musk, the billionaire owner of SpaceX and Tesla, acquired X, formerly known as Twitter in 2022.

Money Report

news 46 mins ago

Steve Jobs once called designer Jony Ive his ‘spiritual partner' at Apple—OpenAI just bought his tech startup for $6.4 billion

news 51 mins ago

I published my first book at 38—here's exactly how I changed careers to make it happen

The site has had a number of widespread outages since the acquisition.

The site experienced another outage in March, which Musk attributed at the time to a "massive cyberattack."

"We get attacked every day, but this was done with a lot of resources," Musk wrote in a post at the time.

This is breaking news. Check back for updates

Also on CNBC

Subscribe to the CNBC YouTube ChannelSubscribe to the CNBC YouTube Channel
Copyright CNBC

This article tagged under:

news
Dashboard
Newsletters Top Video Submit Photos and Videos Local U.S. & World Weather NBC CT Weather Blog School Closings Investigations NBC CT Responds Submit a Consumer Complaint Entertainment CT Live Kids Connection Sports Dog House Community Connect To Healthier Leading the Way to Better Health NBC & Telemundo Connecticut Job Opportunities
About NBC Connecticut Our News Standards Submit a Consumer Complaint Submit Photos and Video Contests TV Schedule Our Apps Newsletters Cozi TV
Contact Us