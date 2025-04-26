Money Report

In partnership with CNBC
news

Elon Musk's xAI Holdings in talks to raise $20 billion, Bloomberg News reports

By Vinay Dwivedi, CNBC

The X logo appears on a phone, and the xAI logo is displayed on a laptop in Krakow, Poland, on April 1, 2025. (Photo by Klaudia Radecka/NurPhoto via Getty Images)
Nurphoto | Nurphoto | Getty Images
  • Elon Musk's xAI Holdings is in discussions with investors to raise about $20 billion, Bloomberg News reported Friday.
  • The funding would value the company at over $120 billion, according to the report.
  • Musk was looking to assign "proper value" to xAI, sources told CNBC's David Faber earlier this month.

Elon Musk's xAI Holdings is in discussions with investors to raise about $20 billion, Bloomberg News reported Friday, citing people familiar with the matter.

Free 24/7 Connecticut news stream: Watch NBC CT wherever you are

The funding would value the company at over $120 billion, according to the report.

The amount could be more than $20 billion as the exact figure has not been decided, the report added.

Get top local stories in Connecticut delivered to you every morning. Sign up for NBC Connecticut's News Headlines newsletter.

Musk's xAI didn't immediately respond to a CNBC request for comment outside of U.S. business hours.

Musk was looking to assign "proper value" to xAI, sources told CNBC's David Faber earlier this month. The remarks were made during a call with xAI investors, sources familiar with the matter told Faber. The Tesla CEO at that time didn't explicitly mention any upcoming funding round, but the sources suggested xAI was preparing for a substantial capital raise in the near future.

Money Report

news 5 hours ago

Cramer's week ahead: Key economic data and earnings from Apple, Amazon, Meta and Microsoft

news 5 hours ago

Yale classmates warn Trump Treasury Secretary Bessent he risks enabling descent ‘into fascism'

The artificial intelligence firm last month acquired X in an all-stock deal that valued xAI at $80 billion and the social media platform at $33 billion.

"xAI and X's futures are intertwined. Today, we officially take the step to combine the data, models, compute, distribution and talent," Musk said on X, announcing the deal. "This combination will unlock immense potential by blending xAI's advanced AI capability and expertise with X's massive reach."

Read the full Bloomberg story here.

— CNBC's Samantha Subin contributed to this report.

Also on CNBC

Subscribe to the CNBC YouTube ChannelSubscribe to the CNBC YouTube Channel
Copyright CNBC

This article tagged under:

news
Dashboard
Newsletters Top Video Submit Photos and Videos Local U.S. & World Weather NBC CT Weather Blog School Closings Investigations NBC CT Responds Submit a Consumer Complaint Entertainment CT Live Kids Connection Sports Dog House Community Connect To Healthier Leading the Way to Better Health NBC & Telemundo Connecticut Job Opportunities
About NBC Connecticut Our News Standards Submit a Consumer Complaint Submit Photos and Video Contests TV Schedule Our Apps Newsletters Cozi TV
Contact Us