Eric Adams pleads not guilty to federal corruption charges

By Dan Mangan,CNBC

New York City Mayor Eric Adams arrives at federal court for his arraignment after he was charged with bribery and illegally soliciting a campaign contribution from a foreign national, in New York City, U.S. September 27, 2024. 
Brendan Mcdermid | Reuters
  • New York City Mayor Eric Adams arrived in federal court in Manhattan for his arraignment on criminal charges accusing him of receiving illegal campaign donations and undisclosed luxury travel gifts while doing favors for Turkey's government and Turkish businessmen.
  • Adams was charged in a five-count indictment unsealed Thursday alleging conspiracy, bribery, wire fraud, and soliciting campaign contributions by foreign nationals.
  • He vows to fight the case, even as a growing number of New York politicians call for his resignation and as Gov. Kathy Hochul, a fellow Democrat weighs whether to force him from office.

New York City Mayor Eric Adams pleaded not guilty Friday in federal court in Manhattan at his arraignment on criminal charges of receiving illegal campaign donations and undisclosed luxury travel gifts while doing favors for Turkey's government and Turkish businessmen.

Adams, 64, is charged in a five-count indictment unsealed Thursday alleging conspiracy, bribery, wire fraud, and soliciting campaign contributions by foreign nationals.

The mayor told Magistrate Judge Katherine Parker that he had received a copy of the arraignment, and he waived it being read out in court.

Asked by Parker what his plea was, Adams replied, "I am not guilty, your honor."

He has vowed to fight the case, even as a growing number of New York politicians call for his resignation and as Gov. Kathy Hochul, a fellow Democrat weighs whether to force him from office by invoking a never-before-used provision of the city's Charter.

District Court Judge Dale Hoe has scheduled an initial conference in Adams' case for Oct. 2, rejecting a request by the mayor's lawyer to hold the arraignment and that conference on a single day.

This is developing news. Check back for updates.

