Money Report

In partnership with CNBC
news

ESPN host Stephen A. Smith says he would be U.S. president as long as he doesn't have to campaign

By Jessica Golden, CNBC and Alex Sherman, CNBC

ESPN featured commentator and executive producer on set on Feb. 7, 2025 in New Orleans, Louisiana.
Aaron M. Sprecher | Getty Images
  • ESPN personality Stephen A. Smith told CNBC Sport that he is not interested in campaigning but would be interested in being president.
  • The "First Take" host said he thinks he would do well in a presidential debate.
  • In a recent poll, 2% of voters said they would vote for Smith.

Free 24/7 Connecticut news stream: Watch NBC CT wherever you are

Outspoken ESPN personality Stephen A. Smith is not ruling out a presidential run in his future.

In an interview with CNBC Sport, Smith said, "I wouldn't mind being in office."

Get top local stories in Connecticut delivered to you every morning. Sign up for NBC Connecticut's News Headlines newsletter.

Yet, the popular television host said it is the campaigning and being a politician that turns him off.

"I'm not one of those dudes that's great at shaking hands and kissing babies, per se, and currying favor with politicians and donors. I'm not a beggar. That's not who I am," Smith told CNBC Sport.

However, the 57-year-old Bronx native said he believes if he could bypass the campaigning, he would excel on television in a presidential debate.

Money Report

news 30 mins ago

Apple brings its TV streaming service to rival Android platform

news 35 mins ago

CFPB's new leadership begins staff purge with dozens of employees terminated

"If you tell me that I could catapult to the White House, and I could be in a position to affect millions upon millions of lives, not just in America, but the world over, yeah, that's something that I would entertain," he said.

The "First Take" host has said that he voted for Democratic nominee Kamala Harris in the 2024 election, telling Bill Maher he feels like a "damn fool" now for doing so.

In a recent poll by McLaughlin & Associates, 2% of voters said they would vote for Smith in the 2028 presidential election.

Also on CNBC

Subscribe to the CNBC YouTube ChannelSubscribe to the CNBC YouTube Channel
Copyright CNBC

This article tagged under:

news
Newsletters Top Video Submit Photos and Videos Local U.S. & World Weather NBC CT Weather Blog School Closings Investigations NBC CT Responds Submit a Consumer Complaint Entertainment CT Live Kids Connection Sports Dog House Community Connect To Healthier Leading the Way to Better Health NBC & Telemundo Connecticut Job Opportunities
About NBC Connecticut Our News Standards Submit a Consumer Complaint Submit Photos and Video Contests TV Schedule Our Apps Newsletters Cozi TV
Contact Us