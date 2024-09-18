ESPN's Adrian Wojnarowski will retire from company to take a job in college basketball

ESPN's star NBA insider Adrian Wojnarowski is retiring from the company, according to a post from his X account Wednesday morning.

Wojnarowski became known in the NBA world for his breaking news reports.

He will take a job at St. Bonaventure University and become the general manager of its men's basketball program, per ESPN.

ESPN's star NBA insider Adrian Wojnarowski is retiring from the company, according to a post from his X account Wednesday morning.

The longtime sports reporter will take a job at St. Bonaventure, his alma mater, and become the general manager of its men's basketball program, the university said.

Get top local stories in Connecticut delivered to you every morning. Sign up for NBC Connecticut's News Headlines newsletter.

Wojnarowski often broke big news in the NBA world, so frequently that his breaking news reports on player transactions became colloquially known as "Woj bombs." He and The Athletic's Shams Charania often competed for scoops on the latest news.

"I've known and admired Woj since we first worked together at Yahoo! in 2007. His work ethic is second to none," ESPN Chairman Jimmy Pitaro said in a statement. "He's extraordinarily talented and fearless. He has led the industry at ESPN, and his dedication to the craft and to fans is legendary."

The general manager position has grown in popularity in college athletics since the introduction of the Name, Image and Likeness era as athletic departments look for ways to help their programs and student-athletes navigate the new era where they can ink endorsement deals.