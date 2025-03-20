Money Report

In partnership with CNBC
news

EU delays implementing first retaliatory tariffs on U.S. goods to middle of April

By Sophie Kiderlin, CNBC, Silvia Amaro, CNBC and Katrina Bishop, CNBC

EU flags flutter in front of European Central Bank (ECB) headquarters in Frankfurt, Germany July 18, 2024. 
Jana Rodenbusch | Reuters
  • The European Union will delay implementing its first set of tariffs on goods from the U.S. until the middle of April, an EU spokesperson told CNBC Thursday.
  • "The Commission has decided to align the timing of the two sets of EU countermeasures against US 232 tariffs on EU steel and aluminum," the spokesperson told CNBC.

The European Union will delay implementing its first set of tariffs on goods from the U.S. until the middle of April to allow for additional time for discussions with Washington, an EU spokesperson told CNBC Thursday.

Free 24/7 Connecticut news stream: Watch NBC CT wherever you are

"The Commission has decided to align the timing of the two sets of EU countermeasures against US 232 tariffs on EU steel and aluminum," the spokesperson told CNBC.

"The change represents a slight adjustment to the timeline and does not diminish the impact of our response, in particular as the EU continues to prepare for retaliation of up to EUR 26 billion."

Get top local stories in Connecticut delivered to you every morning. Sign up for NBC Connecticut's News Headlines newsletter.

The EU had earlier in March indicated it would follow a two-pronged approach of re-imposing previously suspended tariffs and introducing a slew of additional duties on further goods exported by the bloc to the U.S.

Those include industrial-grade steel and aluminum, other steel and aluminum semifinished and finished products, along with their derivative commercial products, such as machinery parts and knitting needles.

The bloc had initially announced the measures just as U.S. President Donald Trump's 25% tariffs on steel and aluminum imports came into effect. The EU must "act to protect businesses and consumers," European Commission President Ursula von der Leyen said at the time.

Money Report

news 21 mins ago

Energy Secretary Chris Wright says Trump push to produce more oil is driving down prices

news 43 mins ago

Political free fall: Turkey faces protests, investor flight after opposition leader's arrest

CNBC's Holly Ellyatt contributed to this report.

This developing story will be updated shortly.

Also on CNBC

Subscribe to the CNBC YouTube ChannelSubscribe to the CNBC YouTube Channel
Copyright CNBC

This article tagged under:

news
Dashboard
Newsletters Top Video Submit Photos and Videos Local U.S. & World Weather NBC CT Weather Blog School Closings Investigations NBC CT Responds Submit a Consumer Complaint Entertainment CT Live Kids Connection Sports Dog House Community Connect To Healthier Leading the Way to Better Health NBC & Telemundo Connecticut Job Opportunities
About NBC Connecticut Our News Standards Submit a Consumer Complaint Submit Photos and Video Contests TV Schedule Our Apps Newsletters Cozi TV
Contact Us