Euro zone inflation rose to 2.4% in December, meeting expectations

Annual inflation in the euro zone rose for a third straight month to reach 2.4% in December, statistics agency Eurostat said Tuesday.

The reading was in line with the forecast of economists polled by Reuters and marked an increase from a revised 2.2% print in November. Core inflation held at 2.7% for a fourth straight month, also meeting economists' expectations, while services inflation nudged up to 4% from 3.9%.

Headline inflation was widely expected to accelerate after hitting a low of 1.7% in September, as base effects from lower energy prices fade. The full extent of increases in the reading — along with persistence in services and core inflation — will be closely watched by the European Central Bank, which markets currently expect to cut interest rates from 3% to 2% across several trims this year.

The pace of price rises in the euro zone's largest economy, Germany, hit a higher-than-expected 2.9% in December, according to figures published separately this week. Inflation in France meanwhile came in at 1.8% last month, below a Reuters analyst poll forecasting a 1.9% print.

Get top local stories in Connecticut delivered to you every morning. >Sign up for NBC Connecticut's News Headlines newsletter.

Haig Bathgate, director of Callanish Capital, told CNBC's "Squawk Box Europe" that ECB policymakers would not be overly concerned by a hotter monthly inflation reading, as long as it was broadly in line with expectations.

"There's now a lot more predictability in a lot of the data series we're seeing... the direction of travel of rates [lower] in Europe is much more predictable than say, the U.K.," Bathgate said Tuesday.

This is a breaking news story and will be updated shortly.