Europe must be prepared for Trump tariffs, European Central Bank chief warns

By Sophie Kiderlin,CNBC

Christine Lagarde, president of the European Central Bank (ECB), at a rates decision news conference in Frankfurt, Germany, on Thursday, Dec. 12, 2024. 
Bloomberg | Bloomberg | Getty Images

Europe must "be prepared" and anticipate the potential trade tariffs of newly inaugurated U.S. President Donald Trump, European Central Bank President Christine Lagarde told CNBC on Wednesday.

"What we need to do here in Europe is to be prepared, and anticipate what will happen in order to respond," she told CNBC's Karen Tso.

This is a breaking news story and will be updated shortly.

