Money Report

In partnership with CNBC
news

European shares start the last trading session of September in negative territory

By Holly Ellyatt,CNBC

People walk along London Bridge past the City of London skyline.
Sopa Images | Lightrocket | Getty Images

LONDON — European stocks started the week and the final trading session of September on Monday in negative territory.

The lackluster start for European markets comes after the pan-European Stoxx 600 index closed at a fresh record high on Friday, as stocks got a boost from China's announcement last week of a range of stimulus measures that aim to boost the economy.

Free 24/7 Connecticut news stream: Watch NBC CT wherever you are

Overnight in the Asia-Pacific region, stocks in mainland China spiked over 6% while Japan's Nikkei 225 tumbled 4.64%, as investors assessed key economic data from the two countries.

Get top local stories in Connecticut delivered to you every morning. Sign up for NBC Connecticut's News Headlines newsletter.

China's official purchasing managers' index reading came in at 49.8 for September, better than the 49.5 expected by economists polled by Reuters. However, the print marked a fifth straight month of contraction for the manufacturing sector in China.

Separate data from Japan showed industrial production in the country dropped 4.9% year on year in August, exceeding the 0.4% fall of the previous month.

U.S. stock futures were flat on Sunday night, after major U.S. averages logged their third consecutive week of gains.

Money Report

news 45 mins ago

CNBC Daily Open: Shiny September days for stocks

news 2 hours ago

Here's why Japan's stocks are plunging after Shigeru Ishiba's win

German inflation and retail sales data are due in Europe on Monday, along with the latest Italian inflation rate and final U.K. GDP data.

— CNBC's Lim Hui Jie contributed to this market report.

Also on CNBC

Subscribe to the CNBC YouTube ChannelSubscribe to the CNBC YouTube Channel
Copyright CNBC

This article tagged under:

news
Top Video Submit Photos and Videos Local U.S. & World Weather NBC CT Weather Blog School Closings Investigations NBC CT Responds Submit a Consumer Complaint Entertainment CT Live Kids Connection Sports Dog House Community Connect To Healthier Leading the Way to Better Health NBC & Telemundo Connecticut Job Opportunities Telemundo Nueva Inglaterra
About NBC Connecticut Our News Standards Submit a Consumer Complaint Submit Photos and Video Contests TV Schedule Our Apps Newsletters Cozi TV
Contact Us