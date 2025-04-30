Europe stocks set for mixed open ahead of more earnings, euro zone growth data

This is CNBC's live blog covering European markets.

European stock markets were headed for a muted open Wednesday, as investors brace themselves for another slew of earnings along with euro zone economic growth data.

The Stoxx 600 index notched a sixth straight positive session on Tuesday, extending its longest winning streak since January. The U.K.'s FTSE 100 meanwhile closed higher for a 12th session, marking its best run since 2017.

Corporate results will be back in focus, with Airbus, Mercedes, TotalEnergies, Stellantis, Barclays, GSK, Volkswagen and Societe Generale among those reporting.

U.S. tariffs have unsurprisingly emerged as a key theme in early reports, with many companies citing the difficulty of forecasting, while bank profits beat estimates. Swiss lender UBS continued the trend on Wednesday, reporting better-than-expected net profit of $1.692 billion in the first quarter.

A preliminary reading on euro zone first-quarter economic performance is due at 10 a.m. in London. Economists polled by Reuters expect 0.2% growth in the period, following stagnation at the end of 2024.

Globally, attention remains on U.S. trade. U.S. President Donald Trump on Tuesday signed an executive order softening some of his automotive tariffs, maintaining a 25% vehicle import rate but reducing the overall level as a result of additional duties on products such as steel and aluminum.

Asia-Pacific markets were mixed on Tuesday, as were U.S. stock futures.

Swiss giant UBS beats expectations with $1.69 billion profit

Swiss giant UBS beat bottom line expectations as the lender seeks to rein in steep share declines that have cost it the crown of continental Europe's largest bank amid sweeping U.S. tariffs.

Net profit attributable to shareholders hit $1.692 billion in the first quarter, compared with a mean forecast of $1.359 billion in a LSEG poll of analysts. Group revenue over the stretch stood at $12.557 billion, versus analyst expectations of $12.99 billion.

— Ruxandra Iordache

Europe markets: Here are the opening calls

European markets were heading for a mixed open on Wednesday, according to IG data at 4 a.m. U.K. time.

London's FTSE 100 was set to nudge 5.6 points higher to 8,475, Germany's DAX 34.7 points higher to 22,486, and Italy's MIB 77.6 points higher to 37,443. France's CAC 40 was last seen slipping 6.9 points to 7,561.

— Jenni Reid

China's factory activity drops to a near two-year low in April as trade tariffs bite

China's manufacturing activity fell more-than-expected to a near two-year low, sliding into contractionary territory in April as the escalating trade war with the U.S. hurts bilateral trade.

The official purchasing managers' index came in at 49.0 in April, falling below the 50-level threshold which determines expansion from contraction, for the first time since January, according to data from the National Bureau of Statistics on Monday.

That reading missed the analysts' expectations for a 49.8 contraction in a Reuters poll, marking a notable slowdown after China's manufacturing activity grew at its fastest rate in a year in March, as exporters front-loaded outbound shipments to avoid higher duties.

—Anniek Bao

Samsung’s first-quarter operating profit and revenue beat expectations as chip sales rise

Samsung Electronics' operating profit and revenue beat analysts' estimates Wednesday, as chip sales rose amid worries of U.S. President Donald Trump's "reciprocal" tariffs coming into effect.

The South Korean company posted a 10% jump in first-quarter revenue from a year earlier, while its operating profit climbed 1.5%.

Shares of Samsung Electronics traded flat after the results.

—Dylan Butts, Lee Ying Shan