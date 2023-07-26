Europe stocks set for mixed open on Fed decision day; earnings roll in

This is CNBC's live blog covering European markets.

LONDON — European stock markets are set for a mixed open Wednesday amid a slew of earnings and the latest monetary policy update from the U.S. Federal Reserve.

Markets are betting that it's a done deal the Fed will opt for a 25 basis point hike, taking its benchmark borrowing rate to a target range of 5.25%-5.5%.

But investors will be watching for signs from the Federal Open Market Committee that members feel comfortable enough in the fight against U.S. inflation to pause for the time being.

That comes ahead of central bank rate decisions from the European Central Bank on Thursday and the Bank of Japan on Friday.

Earnings season also remains in focus, with results in from Deutsche Bank, Stellantis, GSK, Carrefour and luxury goods behemoth LVMH.

In the United States, markets digested an earnings beat from Alphabet and a cloud revenue growth slowdown from Microsoft, ahead of results from Coca-Cola, Boeing, AT&T, Meta, Chipotle and Mattel.

LVMH results show slowdown in US luxury spending

Luxury behemoth LVMH on Tuesday reported a surprising drop in U.S. sales in the second quarter, as its chief financial officer said "aspirational customers are not shopping as much as they used to."



LVMH's U.S. sales slid 1% in the second quarter from the prior-year period.

— Robert Frank

Deutsche Bank beats expectations despite 27% drop in profit

Deutsche Bank on Wednesday reported a net profit of 763 million euros ($842 million) for the second quarter of 2023, narrowly beating expectations despite a 27% year-on-year decline.

The bank's net profit attributable to shareholders slightly topped a prediction of 737 million euros in a Reuters poll of analysts, though marked a significant drop from the 1.046 billion euros reported in the same quarter of 2022, while net revenues rose 11% year-on-year to 7.4 billion euros.

— Elliot Smith

Europe stocks set for mixed open

European stocks are heading for a mixed open, according to data from IG.

The FTSE 100 is set to open 14.7 points lower at 7,678, and France's CAC 40 to fall 39 points to 7,373. Germany's DAX is seen nudging 6 points higher to 16,209.

— Jenni Reid

What to expect from the Federal Reserve meeting Wednesday

Despite an improving inflation picture, the Federal Reserve is expected on Wednesday to approve what would be the 11th interest rate increase since March 2022.

Investors are hoping it will be the last one for a long time.

Markets are pricing in an absolute certainty that the Fed will approve a quarter percentage point hike that will take its benchmark borrowing rate to a target range of 5.25%-5.5%. That would push the upper boundary of the federal funds rate to its highest level since January 2001.

The more pressing matter will be whether Federal Open Market Committee officials feel they've gone far enough or if there's still more work to do in the fight against pernicious inflation.

— Jeff Cox

CNBC Pro: 'Remain fully invested:' Evercore's Emanuel names a group of stocks set to outperform

Evercore ISI's Julian Emanuel says it's time to buy "sector neutral" stocks with earnings momentum but lagging price momentum.

He urged investors to remain "fully invested" — and named stocks to buy.

— Weizhen Tan

CNBC Pro: Goldman says buy these 2 Indian stocks ahead of 'generational shift' in their sectors

Goldman Sachs has named an India-listed stock as a "top pick" and expects the stock to soar by more than 30% over the next 12 months.

The Wall Street bank said the two companies face lower debt funding costs than their peers and operate in a sector that is 27% cheaper than their Chinese peers.

— Ganesh Rao

Earnings scorecard

So far this earnings season about a fourth of companies in the S&P 500 have reported second-quarter results. Of the firms that have reported, 76% have topped earnings expectations while 62% have beaten revenue estimates, according to Refinitiv.

According to the blended growth rate, which includes companies that have reported and have yet to share results, earnings are expected to fall 7.7% from a year ago. The energy sector is expected to see the largest decline.

— Samantha Subin

IMF raises global growth forecast despite China’s recovery ‘losing steam’

The International Monetary Fund on Tuesday raised its growth forecast for the global economy, turning slightly more positive despite slowing momentum from China.

In the latest update to its World Economic Outlook, the IMF raised its 2023 global growth prediction by 0.2 percentage points to 3%, up from 2.8% at its April assessment. The IMF kept is 2024 growth forecast unchanged at 3%.

In terms of inflation, the Fund also expects an improvement from last year. Headline inflation is projected to reach 6.8% this year, falling from 8.7% in 2022. However, core inflation, which strips out volatile items, is seen declining more slowly to 6% this year, from 6.5% last year.

— Silvia Amaro