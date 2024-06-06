European Central Bank cuts interest rates for the first time since 2019

This was CNBC's live coverage of the latest European Central Bank monetary policy meeting.

The European Central Bank on Thursday confirmed a widely anticipated reduction in interest rates at its meeting, despite lingering inflationary pressures in the 20-nation euro zone.

It takes the central bank's key rate to 3.75%, down from a record 4% where it has been since September 2023.

"Based on an updated assessment of the inflation outlook, the dynamics of underlying inflation and the strength of monetary policy transmission, it is now appropriate to moderate the degree of monetary policy restriction after nine months of holding rates steady," the ECB Governing Council said in a statement.

In updated macroeconomic projections that will be closely analyzed by investors, ECB staff raised their annual average headline inflation outlook for 2024 to 2.5% from 2.3% previously.

Staff likewise lifted their 2025 forecast to 2.2% from 2%. The 2026 projection remained at 1.9%.

Money markets had fully priced in the 25 basis point move lower at the June gathering. It is the first cut since September 2019, when the deposit facility was in negative territory.

Markets have only fully priced one further reduction this year, but economists polled by Reuters last week forecast two more cuts taking place over the period.

A follow-up cut at the ECB's next meeting in July was already unlikely, but has been all but ruled out by the latest figures, Dean Turner, chief euro zone economist at UBS Global Wealth Management, told CNBC.

"The slight upgrade to the inflation forecast was to be expected, inflation has been printing a little bit hotter than markets were expecting, but in terms of the timing of the next cut I'd still be looking to September," Turner said.

Though the ECB began hiking interest rates later, the June cut puts it ahead of the U.S. Federal Reserve on its march lower, as the world's largest central bank remains stymied by the rate of U.S. inflation.

Canada on Wednesday became the first G7 nation to cut interest rates in the current cycle, while Sweden's and Switzerland's central banks already announced their own rate reductions this year.

Austria's Holzmann did not back ECB rate cut

Austrian National Bank governor and noted hawk Robert Holzmann was the lone dissenter on the European Central Bank's decision to cut interest rates in June.

"Data-based decisions should be data-based decisions," Holzmann said in a statement to the Financial Times. The Austrian central bank confirmed the news when contacted by CNBC.

ECB President Christine Lagarde had revealed during Thursday's news conference that one member of the Governing Council had not voted for a cut, but declined to say who.

One central bank head dissented on rate cut decision: Lagarde

The European Central Bank's decision to cut interest rates by 25 basis points was voted for by all of the 20 national representatives except one, ECB President Christine Lagarde told reporters, declining to specify who.

"We were all absolutely united to agree that our path would be data-dependent, that we would decide meeting-by-meeting, and there was absolutely no dissent on that front," she added.

All Governing Council members confirmed that the "three criteria" of the inflation outlook, underlying inflation and the transmission of monetary policy would continue to drive their analysis.

Italy's economy minister expresses hopes for further ECB interest rate cuts

Italy's economy minister expressed hopes that the European Central Bank interest rate cut of Thursday will be followed by further such monetary easing.

"It was about time. We hope that this is just the first step in this direction," Giancarlo Giorgetti said in a statement, according to Reuters.

While market participants had widely expected an ECB rate reduction in June, questions linger over the number of similar cuts likely to be implemented until the end of the year. Markets have priced in at least one further reduction, with economists surveyed by Reuters last week projecting two more trims over the period.

Lagarde says decision to cut based on lower inflation rate and improved forecasting ability

European Central Bank President Christine Lagarde told reporters in Frankfurt, Germany, that the Governing Council's decision to cut rates was based on the sharp decline in headline inflation and on the bank's confidence in its own forecasting abilities.

Lagarde said the ECB had been through two phases, a "first phase" of robust and rapid tightening, as it raised rates by 450 basis points between July 2022 and September 2023. It was then in a "phase of holding" until today.

Each phase divided inflation by half, as it fell from a peak of 10.6% in October 2022, to 4.3% in September 2023, to 2.6% in May 2024, Lagarde said.

"At each and every step of the way when we reassessed and decided to move in a different direction we had halved inflation," Lagarde said, responding to a question from CNBC's Annette Weisbach.

The other key factor in the GC's decision-making was the "reliability and strength" of ECB staff projections, Lagarde said, noting there had been little variation in the bank's fourth-quarter 2025 inflation forecast since September.

"It is on the basis of this reliability and solidity and robustness of those projections that we have made that decision to actually cut," she said.

Decisions on future cuts will be "data-dependent" and decided "meeting by meeting," she added, based on its three criteria of the inflation outlook, underlying inflation and the transmission of monetary policy.

Euro zone bonds move higher after ECB cut announcement

Euro zone government bond yields perked up on Thursday, shortly after the European Central Bank announced its first interest rate cut in five years.

Germany's 10-year bond yield was up nearly 8 basis points to 2.573% at 2:13 p.m. London time, with the country's 2-year bond yield higher by just under 6 basis points to 3.033%.

Italy's 10-year bond yield was up almost 9 basis points to 3.893%, while the yield of the Spanish bond of the same maturity added 7 basis points to 3.299%.

ECB hikes 2024 growth outlook

The European Central Bank sees slightly stronger economic growth in the euro area this year, with its latest staff projections suggesting a 0.9.% annual growth rate in 2024, up from the 0.6% forecast announced in March.

Its growth projection for 2025 was taken down from 1.5% previously to a revised 1.4$. The outlook for 2026 was kept unchanged at 1.6%.

Further cuts a long time coming?

In an instant reaction note from Clemens Fuest, the president of Munich-based research institution the Ifo, said further cuts could be a long time coming.

"The move [rate cut] makes sense, because inflation in Europe is now heading back toward the target of two percent." he said.

"However, this interest rate cut has already been priced in on the markets, so the stimulus for the economy will be limited. In view of significant rises in wages and postponed interest rate cuts in the U.S., it is rather doubtful that further interest rate cuts will follow soon."

'The starting gun has been fired' with ECB rate cut: Quilter Investors strategist

The European Central Bank's interest rate cut of Thursday "ends what has been one of the most aggressive and swift rate hiking cycles in modern times," said Lindsay James, investment strategist at Quilter Investors in the wake of the announcement. "The starting gun has been fired."

James noted that the ECB has now "stolen a march on the Bank of England and Federal Reserves," which are potentially as long as a few months short of cutting.

"The major central banks will not want to diverge too far from one another, and with political risk being ratcheted up, they also won't want to be seen as too influential," James added.

ECB's Christine Lagarde to address reporters shortly

European Central Bank President Christine Lagarde is expected to take the stage at 14:45 Frankfurt time for a press briefing detailing the thinking behind the Governing Council's latest decision.

Future easing uncertain?

Andrew Kenningham, chief Europe economist at Capital Economics, said that the Bank's forecasts and statements, alongside the rate cut, are slightly hawkish.

"The ECB has revised up its forecasts for both headline and core inflation slightly for this year and next. Both measure are now expected to average 2.2% next year rather than 2.0% and 2.1% respectively. This implies that the future path of rate cuts may be a little slower than previously anticipated," he said in flash research note.

"Meanwhile, the lines from the April statement that 'most measures of underlying inflation are easing' and 'wage growth is gradually moderating' were replaced with language comparing the inflation rate to where it was last September.

"And the statement simply says the Bank 'will keep policy rates sufficiently restrictive for as long as necessary to achieve this aim' and 'is not pre-committing to a particular rate path' rather than providing conditional guidance that rates may be cut further."

ECB says inflation expectations have declined but domestic price pressures strong

The European Central Bank's Governing Council said the inflation outlook had "improved markedly" since September 2023, and that monetary policy had dampened demand and kept "inflation expectations well anchored."

"Underlying inflation has also eased, reinforcing the signs that price pressures have weakened, and inflation expectations have declined at all horizons," it said.

However, it added that domestic price pressures remain strong, wage growth is elevated and inflation is likely to stay above the 2% target "well into next year."

European Central Bank hikes inflation outlook for 2024, 2025

The European Central Bank's Governing Council raised its closely-watched quarterly inflation forecast at its June meeting.

Staff now see average annual inflation at 2.5% in 2025, up from a 2.3% forecast issued during the March meeting.

The projection for 2025 was increased to 2.2% from 2%, while the 2026 outlook remained at 1.9%.

— Jenni Reid

European Central Bank cuts interest rates

The European Central Bank cut interest rates by 25 basis points at its June meeting.

Moving ahead of the Fed has 'two opposing' effects: ECB's Knot

Since European Central Bank officials began signaling an intention to cut interest rates in June, they have also been emphasizing that they are willing to take this step before the U.S. Federal Reserve, which is sometimes characterized as the global leader on policy.

Fed minutes from its May meeting suggest ongoing uncertainty about when the central bank will begin to ease financial conditions.

"If we cut more aggressively than the Fed, that may lead to a lower exchange rate on our end, which would be inflationary," ECB Governing Council member Klaas Knot said at an event in London last week.

"But less Fed cutting means tighter conditions globally. If the Fed cut less than expected, we will get two opposing effects... it is not clear [Fed policy] will move more in one direction or the other."

Both central banks are focused on their "domestic mandate," Knot added.

Expected rate cut comes despite 'sticky' services and wage inflation

The anticipated rate cut from the European Central Bank comes despite a disappointing euro zone inflation print for May.

Headline inflation in the bloc rose slightly more than expected, to 2.6%, the European Union's statistics agency said last week.

While fluctuations in that rate are expected for the remainder of the year due to the impact of the energy market and the unwinding of fiscal support measures, core inflation — which excludes energy, food, alcohol and tobacco — also missed forecasts, rising to 2.9%.

Perhaps most concerningly for ECB policymakers, services inflation — an indication of domestic price pressures — edged higher to 4.1% from 3.7%.

"I think dialing back a little bit on the restrictiveness [of financial conditions] probably makes sense... growth has started to pick up, but the consumer is still struggling to find its feet here," Nora Szentivanyi, global economist at JPMorgan, told CNBC on Thursday.

"But I think when we look at the cycle overall, I don't see a very compelling case for material easing over the extent of the cycle. Services inflation is very sticky still. at this point, it's running close to a 5% annualized rate, [and] wage inflation is still sicky," Szentivanyi added.

Europe stocks near record, euro nudges higher

European stocks were higher in early afternoon deals, as the ECB announcement looms, with brighter sentiment also benefiting U.K. markets.

The pan-European Stoxx 600 index was up 0.64% at 524.59 points near 11:30 a.m. London time, within touching distance of the intraday record of 525.33 marked on May 16.

The euro was trading 0.15% higher against the British pound at 0.851, and up 0.06% against the U.S. dollar at 1.087.

The shared currency has been struggling against sterling and the greenback this year, falling by 1.9% and 1.5% respectively, amid diverging interest rate expectations.

ECB would be justified in cutting further despite price pressures, former vice president says

The European Central Bank's Governing Council will proceed with caution given the recent uptick in euro zone inflation, but would nonetheless be justified in cutting rates until the end of the year, according to its former Vice President Vitor Constâncio.

"Short-term dynamics may create in some members some doubts about the linear, continuing, declining path of inflation. So I think that the Council will be perhaps too cautious itself," Constâncio told CNBC's "Squawk Box Europe" on Thursday.

That means market expectations for a total of just two reductions this year, are "not off the mark," he said.

"Although I think that there would be justification, indeed, to continue with cuts until the end of the year, because wages have been decelerating, the economy is still very weak when compared with the United States," he continued.

Cuts would be appropriate even if the fresh ECB projections include an increase in the average inflation forecast for the year from the current 2.3%, Constâncio said.

German factory orders data falls short of expectations ahead of ECB decision

The European Central Bank's set to make its decision on a day of weaker-than-expected data out of the euro zone's largest economy, Germany.

New industrial orders in Germany were provisionally down 0.2% from the previous month, the federal statistics office said. Economists previously surveyed by Reuters had expected a 0.5% increase.

Orders were down 1.6% on an annual basis.

"New orders in April 2024 declined in four branches of manufacturing due to the significantly smaller number of large-scale orders compared with the previous month," the statistics office said.

New orders rose 2.9% in April from March when excluding the traditionally more volatile large-scale orders.

There has been a 'strong signal' that the ECB will cut rates multiple times this year, economist says

European Central Bank policymakers are set to cut interest rates on Thursday, as the path ahead for inflation appears reassuring, Shaan Raithatha, senior economist at Vanguard Europe told CNBC's "Squawk Box Europe" on Thursday. He added that multiple such rate reductions are on the horizon for 2024.

"Aside from slight momentum in services inflation in the most recent months it feels like the ECB have enough conviction to go ahead later today," he said. "The inflation outlook is looking promising."

ECB policymakers have also sent a "strong signal" that there will be further interest rate cuts beyond the one expected on Thursday, Raithatha said.

Former ECB President Jean-Claude Trichet on prospect of rate cuts in Europe

The European Central Bank is likely to look past recent "bad news" on inflation to cut interest rates in June, but may only opt for one more reduction this year, Jean-Claude Trichet, former European Central Bank president, told CNBC's "Squawk on the Street" on Tuesday.

"My intuition is that they will pull the trigger and decrease rates by point 25 percent, even if there has been some bad news... as regards the goal, which is to stabilize prices and having inflation going down," Trichet said.

Bad news includes the recent upticks in headline inflation, core inflation and services inflation, and negotiated wages picking up in the first quarter of the year.

The good news is that euro zone unemployment is at an all-time low and purchasing managers' index figures indicate an ongoing economic recovery, he added.

"We must accept that data could [change] month-on-month or quarter-to-quarter so we must be prudent... based on current data, instead of thinking [the ECB] would decrease [interest rates] twice after June, it is more reasonable to think of one decrease of rates," Trichet said.

"But again this is my central intuition, it can change. We could have a lot of better news as regards inflation and we could have even more bad news," he added.

European Central Bank won’t deliver back-to-back rate cuts but has plenty of scope to ease, economist says

Azad Zangana, senior European economist and strategist at Schroders, told CNBC on Tuesday he sees the ECB following through with its June cut, and then opting for reductions at alternate meetings for the rest of the year.

That would mean a total of three cuts implemented this year, with follow-ups in September and December, in line with the forecast in a recent Reuters poll of economists.

