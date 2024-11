European markets expected to open in mixed territory after Fed, Bank of England cut interest rates

This is CNBC's live blog covering European markets.

European markets were expected to open in mixed territory on Friday, as investors awaited corporate results and reacted to quarter-point interest rate cuts from the U.S. Federal Reserve and Bank of England.

The U.K.'s FTSE 100 index is poised to open 23 points higher at 8,166, Germany's DAX up 45 points at 19,412, France's CAC up 21 points at 7,445 and Italy's FTSE MIB down 13 points at 33,689, according to data from IG.

It comes as market participants continue to take in political upheaval in Germany and Donald Trump's historic presidential election victory this week.

Get top local stories in Connecticut delivered to you every morning. Sign up for NBC Connecticut's News Headlines newsletter.

Germany's DAX index closed the previous session up 1.7% after Chancellor Olaf Scholz sacked Finance Minister Christian Linder on Wednesday evening and appointed his successor on Thursday.

The move, which brought a dramatic end to the country's three-way coalition government, raises the possibility of an immediate no-confidence vote and new elections. Scholz has said he does not want to call a vote of confidence before mid-January.

Elsewhere, Asia-Pacific markets were mixed on Friday, with investors closely monitoring the final day of China's National People's Congress, which is expected to announce fiscal stimulus measures.

On Wall Street, U.S. stock futures gained marginally after the S&P 500 and Nasdaq Composite notched fresh records in a post-election rally.

CNBC Pro: Bitcoin's on track to hit $100,000 after Trump's election victory, analysts say

Bitcoin is on track to hit the $100,000 price milestone by the end of the year after President-elect Donald Trump's election victory, according to analysts.

Trump, who on Wednesday beat Vice President Kamala Harris to win the 2024 U.S. election, had promised several pro-cryptocurrency initiatives in the months leading up to the vote.

CNBC Pro asked analysts for their bitcoin price targets, and when they expect the cryptocurrency to hit them.

Pro subscribers can read more here.

— Ryan Browne

CNBC Pro: The sectors — and stocks — to buy in Asia after Trump's win, according to analysts

Former U.S. President Donald Trump's victory over Vice President Kamala Harris in this week's election has raised questions about how Asia will be impacted.

"At face value, Trump 2.0 is bad news for Asia, esp[ecially] China," analysts at Macquarie Research wrote in a Nov. 7 note, given the president-elect's plans to raise tariffs and cut taxes.

Even so, the analysts say the region is "more prepared than in 2016" and investment opportunities remain, especially given the weaker yen and stimulus in China.

CNBC Pro subscribers can read more here.

— Amala Balakrishner

European markets: Here are the opening calls

European markets are expected to open in mixed territory on Friday.

The U.K.'s FTSE 100 index is poised to open 23 points higher at 8,166, Germany's DAX up 45 points at 19,412, France's CAC up 21 points at 7,445 and Italy's FTSE MIB down 13 points at 33,689, according to data from IG.

In corporate news, Swiss luxury group Richemont and British Airways-owner IAG are among those to report earnings on Friday.

— Sam Meredith