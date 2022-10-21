European Markets Open Lower as UK Political Chaos Continues

This is CNBC's live blog covering European markets.

European markets opened lower on Friday as political chaos in the U.K. continues following the resignation of Prime Minister Liz Truss. A leadership contest will now take place over the next week.

Meanwhile, EU leaders are still debating how to tackle the bloc's energy crisis as they meet in Brussels, after Germany gave the green light for discussions around a price cap.

The Stoxx 600 opened 0.4% down, while all sectors and major bourses opened in the negative. Retail led losses, down 1.6%, followed by household goods and basic resources.

U.S. stock futures are down after a tumultuous day on Wall Street, with bond yields rising and a slew of wide-ranging corporate earnings. Futures for the Nasdaq 100, Dow Jones Industrial Average and S&P all slipped.

Shares in the Asia-Pacific mostly traded lower on Friday as investors weighed inflation data from several economies.

Adidas shares down 7.2% after profit warning

Shares of Adidas have dropped 7.2% in early trade after the company issued a 2022 profit warning.

Puma is also trading around 4% lower following the Adidas announcement.

— Hannah Ward-Glenton

European markets: Here are the opening calls

The U.K.'s FTSE 100 is set to open 36 points lower at 6,905, according to data from IG.

Germany's DAX is seen opening around 119 points lower at 12,636, France's CAC is set to drop by 51 points to 6,026 and Italy's MIB index is expected to fall around 205 points at 21,398.

— Hannah Ward-Glenton

— Zavier Ong

U.S. Treasury yields notch new decade-highs

The U.S. 10-year Treasury yield moved up as high as 4.272%, after topping 4.2% for the first time since 2008.

The policy-sensitive 2-year Treasury yield also rose to 4.639%, at its highest levels in 15 years.

The yield on the 30-year Treasury soared to a new 11-year peak of 4.266%.

Yields and prices move in opposite directions and one basis point equals 0.01%.

–Jihye Lee

— Ganesh Rao