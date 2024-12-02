European stocks set to start December flat to lower; Stellantis CEO steps down

This is CNBC's live blog covering European markets.

LONDON — European markets are expected to kickstart the final month of trading this year in flat to lower territory Monday.

The U.K.'s FTSE 100 index is expected to open 2 points lower at 8,285, Germany's DAX down 19 points at 19,606, France's CAC down 41 points at 7,188 and Italy's FTSE MIB down 167 points at 33,275, according to data from IG.

Data releases include European manufacturing purchasing managers' index figures and Italian gross domestic product. There are no major earnings due Monday.

Get top local stories in Connecticut delivered to you every morning. Sign up for NBC Connecticut's News Headlines newsletter.

Investors will be monitoring moves at Jeep-maker Stellantis after its CEO Carlos Tavares unexpectedly resigned over the weekend, citing "different views" between the executive and the board of directors.

Asia-Pacific markets traded slightly higher overnight as the region kickstarted a data-heavy week. Over the weekend, China released its official purchasing managers' index reading for November, which came in at the highest level since April.

U.S. stock futures were little changed Sunday night after a winning week and month for stocks in November which centered on a postelection rally after President-elect Donald Trump's win.

U.S. investors will be keeping an eye on labor data due later in the week. On Monday, speeches are due from Federal Reserve Governor Christopher Waller and New York Fed President John Williams.

UK house prices rise well ahead of expectations in November

Justin Tallis | Afp | Getty Images

U.K. house prices climbed 1.2% month-on-month in November, according to lender Nationwide, significantly ahead of the 0.2% gain forecast in a Reuters poll of economists.

Annual house price growth jumped to 3.7% from 2.4% in October, marking the highest rate for two years.

"The acceleration in house price growth is surprising, since affordability remains stretched by historic standards, with house prices still high relative to average incomes and interest rates well above pre-Covid levels," Robert Gardner, Nationwide chief economist, said in a statement.

Low unemployment and increased wage growth along with solid household balance sheets are likely to have played a role in supporting the U.K. housing market this year, Gardner said, with debt levels at their lowest levels relative to household income since the mid-2000s.

The coming months are likely to see a spike in activity as buyers look to avoid an upcoming rise in stamp duty, a tax on home purchases, he added.

— Jenni Reid

Stellantis CEO resigns unexpectedly

The chief executive of European-American automaker Stellantis unexpectedly resigned on Sunday, citing "different views" between the executive and the board of directors.

Carlos Tavares had been due to retire in 2026.

The company said it expected to find his replacement during the first half of next year and would appoint a new interim executive committee led by Chairman John Elkann.

Stellantis, which produces brands including Jeep, Dodge, Fiat and Peugeot, has been struggling with waning sales, high North American inventories and fierce Chinese competition amid the wider industry pivot to electric vehicles.

Tavares led the firm through its merger with Fiat Chrysler Automobiles and PSA Groupe in 2021 and had prioritized a major cost-cutting program.

Jefferies analyst Philippe Houchois said in a note Sunday that his early and immediate departure left the group "without leadership at a time of critical decisions" on brand management to reverse market share loss and on excess industrial capacity in Europe and North America.

Houchois added that Stellantis still had "well-functioning governance and Board independence" and had recently confirmed its 2024 guidance, but noted that its troubles "continue to cast doubts about the global brand conglomerate business model."

— Jenni Reid, Michael Wayland

Caixin PMI: China’s factory activity expands again in November, beats forecasts

China's manufacturing activity continued to expand among smaller manufacturers in November, signaling that the country's recent stimulus efforts have already helped to lift certain sectors of its ailing economy, according to a private survey released Monday.

The Caixin/S&P Global manufacturing purchasing manager's index came in at 51.5, beating the median estimate of 50.5 in a Reuters poll. This also marks the second month in a row that the official reading has stayed above the key 50 level, which separates growth from contraction.

This private gauge comes after the official PMI data, released Saturday, also indicated that manufacturing activity in the country expanded to 50.3 in November from 50.1 in the previous month. The reading beat Reuters' expectations of 50.2.

Read the full story here.

— Lee Ying Shan

CNBC Pro: An Indian automaker unveiled 2 EVs priced $25,000. Analysts say it's a buy

One of India's largest automakers, unveiled two new electric vehicles recently that are priced competitively at around $25,000, challenging both domestic and international rivals in the growing Indian market.

Now, investment banks suggest there are upside risks for the stock if the company's new vehicles take off.

CNBC Pro subscribers can read more here.

— Ganesh Rao

No market corrections yet in 2024

There hasn't been a stock market correction, or a pullback of 10% or more, in the S&P 500 this year, according to Bespoke Investment Group.

Since 1928, the S&P 500 has averaged a correction once every 346 days, almost once a year, the research firm said. The market has been stronger in recent years, however, as half the yearly periods since 2000 haven't had such a pullback.

The S&P 500 is up more than 26% in 2024, on track for its best year since 2021.

— Yun Li

U.S. equities may near their peak before Trump’s inauguration, Jefferies strategist says

U.S. stocks have soared this month under the promises of more market deregulation under a second Trump administration. But in a Friday email, Jefferies strategist Christopher Wood hypothesized if the market would reach its peak before Trump's inauguration on Jan. 20.

"Financial markets can get very extreme at inflection points and it has to be wondered whether such a point is approaching," he wrote. "At a time when there is much talk about 'American exceptionalism,' it is worth noting that the S&P 500 price to sales ratio is almost back at a record high. America is also now 66.7% of the MSCI All Country World Index which is an all-time high."

Wood added that against this backdrop, institutional and retail investors alike were expressing "zero interest" in investing in ex-U.S. equities.

— Lisa Kailai Han

European markets: Here are the opening calls

European markets are expected to open lower Monday.

The U.K.'s FTSE 100 index is expected to open 2 points lower at 8,285, Germany's DAX down 19 points at 19,606, France's CAC down 41 points at 7,188 and Italy's FTSE MIB down 167 points at 33,275, according to data from IG.

Data releases include European manufacturing purchasing managers' index figures and Italian gross domestic product.

— Holly Ellyatt